Will Won Ji-an be part of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here'what her agency has said

The hit Korean fictional series Squid Game will return for the second season. As per reports, Won Ji-an is likely to join the cast of the show. Her agency on Wednesday issued a statement reacting to the report. Squid Game 2 has been titled Squid Game: The Challenge. It will air on Netflix in November this year. (Also Read | Squid Game announces cast for season 2: Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon join show; internet asks ‘no girl cast’)

Squid Game: The Challenge cast

Won Ji-an might be seen in Squid Game: The Challenge.

During the recent Tudum event in Brazil, Netflix had confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere this year. Fans will see Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles in Squid Game: The Challenge. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun are the new additions to the cast of the show directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Won Ji-an in new season of Squid Game?

As per a JTBC report, Won Ji-an will feature in season two of Squid Game. Won Ji-an’s agency stated, as quoted by Soompi, “We cannot confirm whether Won Ji-an will be starring in Squid Game 2. Please kindly understand.” Soompi also reported that Netflix shared that they cannot confirm either.

Won Ji-an's shows so far

Won Ji-an made her debut with DP which aired on Netflix in 2021. She also appeared in both seasons 1 and 2 of Hope or Dope. She is currently seen in KBS2’s Heartbeat in the lead role.

More about Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix is yet to confirm the female cast members for the show. Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, and Kim Si Eun are also reported to feature in the show. In the Netflix series, hundreds of cash-strapped contestants compete in children's games for a huge cash prize while risking their lives in the process.

In this new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges, all in the hopes of winning a jaw-dropping prize pool of $4.56 million. It's a departure from the deadly games that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but it promises to be just as thrilling and intense.

Emmy for Squid Game

Netflix dropped all nine episodes of Squid Game in September 2021. It was nominated for the Emmy Awards, including best drama series. Lee Jung-jae also won best actor in a drama series, making history as the first person to win in the drama category for a non-English speaking role.

