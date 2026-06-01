Zendaya-starrer Euphoria officially ends after 7 years, Sam Levinson confirms the show’s final chapter

After years of speculation, delays and intense fan theories, the journey of Euphoria has officially come to an end. Creator Sam Levinson confirmed on The New York Times’ Popcast that the show has concluded, with HBO later backing the announcement in a statement to Variety.

Zendaya in a still from Euphoria season 3. (HBO)

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What began as a bold, glitter-heavy portrait of Gen Z identity, addiction and emotional chaos quickly grew into a sensation. Over seven years, across three seasons and 26 episodes, Euphoria became one of television’s most talked-about dramas, even as its production journey remained anything but smooth.

A time jump into adulthood

For its third and final season, creator Sam Levinson made a major narrative shift by moving the story beyond high school. The characters are no longer teenagers navigating hallways and parties, but young adults dealing with the consequences of their past choices.

Rue (Zendaya) is now struggling to maintain sobriety while still being tied to the dangerous financial debt owed to drug dealer Laurie. Cassie and Nate (Sydney Sweeney / Jacob Elordi) are stuck in a complicated suburban relationship that feels like an extension of their teenage trauma rather than a fresh start.

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{{^usCountry}} Jules (Hunter Schafer) is attempting to rebuild her identity while navigating the competitive and isolating world of art school. Meanwhile, Maddy (Alexa Demie) has shifted into the entertainment industry, working behind the scenes at a talent agency in Los Angeles. Writing each season like the last {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jules (Hunter Schafer) is attempting to rebuild her identity while navigating the competitive and isolating world of art school. Meanwhile, Maddy (Alexa Demie) has shifted into the entertainment industry, working behind the scenes at a talent agency in Los Angeles. Writing each season like the last {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about his approach to the show’s final stretch, Sam Levinson explained his mindset during production before the season began . "I write every season like it's the last season," Levinson told Variety. “I want to finish this as strong as I can. I just want to deliver a fucking slam dunk season.” A production shaped by loss and delays {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about his approach to the show’s final stretch, Sam Levinson explained his mindset during production before the season began . "I write every season like it's the last season," Levinson told Variety. “I want to finish this as strong as I can. I just want to deliver a fucking slam dunk season.” A production shaped by loss and delays {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The long gaps between seasons were influenced by industry strikes, scheduling challenges and production delays. However, the emotional weight behind the show’s extended timeline was also shaped by real-life tragedies within its cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The long gaps between seasons were influenced by industry strikes, scheduling challenges and production delays. However, the emotional weight behind the show’s extended timeline was also shaped by real-life tragedies within its cast. {{/usCountry}}

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In July 2023, actor Angus Cloud, who played Fez, passed away tragically. His character had become one of the most beloved figures on the show, and his loss created a significant emotional impact on both the story and the cast.

Later, in February 2026, actor Eric Dane, known for his performance as Cal Jacobs, passed away after a battle with ALS. He had completed all his filming for the final season before his death. The final season premiere in May 2026 included emotional tributes to both Angus Cloud and Eric Dane.

Euphoria felt distinct

From its very first season, Euphoria stood out for its striking visual identity. Neon lighting, experimental camerawork and bold makeup choices helped the series create a distinct aesthetic that quickly spilled into real life. Beauty trends inspired by the show began appearing on social media, fashion runways and editorial shoots, turning its style into a cultural reference point.

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The series also turned its young cast into global stars. Actors such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi , Alexa Damie and Hunter Schafer went on to become major Hollywood names.

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