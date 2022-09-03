Ayesha Shroff shares clip from Salman Khan’s first ad with her in 1983. Watch

Tiger Shroff’s mother, actor and entrepreneur Ayesha Shroff refreshed the memories of her fans with a vintage video clip of her Campa Cola commercial. In the ad, she starred with Salman Khan alongside models-- Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz and Aarti Gupta. It was Salman’s first ad shoot. Also read: Salman Khan performs aarti as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

The TVC dates back to 1983. It features a younger-looking, lean Salman Khan sharing some candid moments on a yacht with Ayesha and friends. All of them bonded over the fizzy drink as the girls went for a swim and a few boys joined them. They also camped on the beach. It was shot around the Andaman Islands.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Ayesha wrote in the caption, “When life was simple and fun. happy to hear it’s coming back! guess who is who.” She also tagged all of her co-stars. Responding to the video, Disha Patani commented, “So cute you look.” Sunita Kapoor, Bosco Martis, Sandeep Khosla and others showered their love upon her.

Salman Khan faced the camera for the first time in the Campa Cola advertisement. Son of Salim Khan, he started his acting career with a supporting role in the 1998 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, followed by his hit lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya next year.

Talking about how he bagged his first commercial, years before his first film, Salman once revealed that he was actually trying to impress a girl with his swimming skills when he landed the opportunity. The girl was none other than Aarti who was the then dating the ad filmmaker Kailash Surendernath and recommended the actor’s name. Salman revealed in Tara Sharma’s chat show in 2019, “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock Club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. The next day, I got a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial - it was Campa Cola, at that point of time and I was wondering, 'How did this come about?'.”

"We were supposed to shoot that in the Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie's (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That's how I faced the camera for the first time," added Salman.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.