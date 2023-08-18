Who is Blue Beetle? The first Latin superhero in the DC Universe!

This weekend's release of "Blue Beetle" isn't just another superhero movie – it's a monumental leap in diversity and a testament to resilience. DC Studios has dusted off a character from the annals of comic book history, and the result is the first-ever live-action Latino superhero film, "Blue Beetle."

Seeds of destiny: A quarantine call leads to "Blue Beetle"

Puerto Rican-American film director Angel Manuel Soto holds a cut out of Xolo Mariduena as he attends a screening of the film Blue Beetle in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 15, 2023.(REUTERS)

The saga began in early 2020 when Ángel Manuel Soto, hailed for his success with "Charm City Kings," received a life-changing call from Warner Bros. producer Galen Vaisman. Impressed by Soto's work, Vaisman recommended him to lead "Blue Beetle." Soto's authentic Latino lens was aimed at the predominantly Latino cast, including the star, Xolo Maridueña.

However, challenges arose post-filming as Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, causing staffing upheavals and the cancellation of "Batgirl." Doubts loomed, questioning "Blue Beetle's" fate in the midst of uncertainties. But James Gunn and Peter Safran's arrival signaled a pivotal shift. With Gunn's endorsement, "Blue Beetle" became a cornerstone of DC Studios' revitalized cinematic universe.

A legacy unveiled: Blue Beetle's remarkable evolution

"Blue Beetle" has a storied history, dating back to the early days of comic books. The character first appeared as Dan Garrett in "Mystery Men Comics" in 1939. Ted Kord followed suit in "Captain Atom" in 1966, with his creation credited to none other than Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko. However, it's Jaime Reyes who takes center stage in the film, as the newest incarnation of Blue Beetle. Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, Reyes is a Mexican American who forges an extraordinary bond with an alien, granting him advanced battle armor and a remarkable arsenal.

A cultural celebration: Latinidad at the heart of "Blue Beetle"

Director Soto aimed to create a multi-generational Mexican American tale, exploring the intricate layers of the Mexican diaspora. Dunnet-Alcocer's script tackled issues like immigration and racism, while still weaving humor and entertainment. Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce and Mexican actress Adriana Barraza add flair, while singer Becky G lends her voice to the iconic scarab.

Soto's journey to promote "Blue Beetle" has been relentless, embracing virtual interviews and early fan screenings across the nation. As strikes impact stars' promotional efforts, Soto emphasizes solidarity with the heroes behind the scenes. Despite challenges, the movie's legacy remains unwavering.

As "Blue Beetle" hits theaters, Soto's hopes are high for its success, opening doors for potential sequels, team-ups, and new horizons. With a resounding message, Soto declares, "There's more to tell. Jaime's story is not over yet."

Amidst industry shifts and unforeseen obstacles, "Blue Beetle" emerges as a beacon of representation and a triumph of authenticity – a true testament to the power of storytelling and the unwavering spirit of its creators.

