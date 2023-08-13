Will Ted Lasso have a Season 4? Director answers the most anticipated question

Good news for all Ted Lasso fans. In an interview, Declan Lowney who directed various episodes in the series suggests that there might be more for the series. However, the new series might not arrive any time soon.

“Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now,” he said.

Ted Lasso's third season ended with a sense of finality. The episode titled “So Long, Farewell” was aired last on May 31, 2023. However, no comments have been made by Apple TV+ on whether or not the episode marks the conclusion of the Emmy-winning series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Director Declan Lowney, the director of the finale episode and seven other ones in the series suggested all is not over for the show.

“It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens — so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly,” added Declan with a laugh.

Talking about the script of the finale he said that the script he received from star/writer and co-creator Jason Sudeikis did not have much of a closure. '

“I was like, there's a lot of tying up to do!' and then Jason gave me the remaining pages, and it was like, ‘Ah! That’s what he's doing here.'”

However, as per Entertainment Weekly, earlier this year when Jason appeared on the Fly on the Wall podcast he said the “story is done.”

“It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing,” added Jason.

Whereas, in 2021 co-creator Bill Lawrence seemed eager for more from the football comedy series. “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there's more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama, following Ted Lasso an American college football coach who is secretly hired to oversee an English soccer team with the hope that his inexperience will cause it to fail but whose folkish, upbeat management turns out to be surprisingly successful.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple the series has been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards.

