'You don’t do that to fans': Many walk out of Miranda Lambert's concert after she calls out women for taking selfies

Miranda Lambert has been slammed by fans for calling out some women taking selfies during her concert. The ‘White Liar’ singer stopped mid-show during her Las Vegas residency to address a group of women taking selfies.

Miranda Lambert has been slammed by fans for calling out some women taking selfies during her concert

The 39-year-old singer was singing ‘Tin Man’ when the incident took place, according to a video posted to TikTok. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to her pianist. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she continued. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Several angry fans got up and walked out of the concert as a sign of protest, audio of social media posts revealed, as did other reports. “Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one woman was heard saying.

‘That was so uncalled for’

People in the comment section of the TikTok video slammed the singer, with one user saying, “wow. my daughter and I attend concerts together and always take selfie to commemorate the occasion.” “Is she going to call people out for going to the bathroom too? That was so uncalled for…if I paid…I will take as many pics as I want,” one user said, while another wrote, “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like “let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones” if she felt like”.

“People pay to go see you and if they want to take a picture of the memories they are making it shouldn’t make a cr**! They are fans who paid!!” one user said, while another wrote, “Wow…. Don’t have fun at a Miranda lambert concert! She will get pissed”. “Yeah I would’ve left, fu** that. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures then don’t allow phones. That’s ridiculous!” one user said.

