‘You loved art and acting’: Laura Dern pays emotional tribute to co-star Treat Williams after his tragic death

Laura Dern took to social media to pay tribute to her late co-star Treat Williams, who died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Treat was 71 years old. His death was confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE by his agent Barry McPherson.

Laura Dern has remembered Treat Williams with a photo from their 1985 film – ‘Smooth Talk' (lauradern/Instagram)

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Barry said. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," Barry added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Now, in an emotional Instagram post, Laura has remembered Treat with a photo from their 1985 film – ‘Smooth Talk.’ “Brilliant Treat. You loved art and acting and living and loving your incredible family immeasurably. Thank you for all the characters and profound creative inspiration you gave us all,” Laura wrote.

“From the depths of hard-hitting film to the most extraordinary musical theatre experiences. And thank you for the gift of an honest, consistent, inspired and continual friendship along our paths in this life,” she added.

(lauradern/Instagram)

The fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said that the tragic crash took place on Monday, June 12, at around 5 pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Jacob said the accident involved a single car and Treat’s motorcycle.

Shaftsbury Barracks commander Lieutenant Steven Coote said Williams suffered critical injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. “Troopers arrived. He was being treated by EMS and was life flighted to Albany Medical where unfortunately later on that evening he was pronounced deceased. Members of our crash reconstructions team, one was on scene last night at the initial call. They have returned again today and utilised tools and technology to gather more evidence and information about the crash to include a drone flight and some other technology utilised to calibrate speeds, etc. This is still an active investigation. We’re talking less than 24 hours into the investigation. So we are still working through a lot of things with our partners,” Steven said.

