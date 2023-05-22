'I'm surprised (after) what happened in Infinity War': Zoe Saldaña stunned by Gamora's arrival in latest Guardians

Gamora, the fierce warrior and Guardian of the Galaxy who met her end in Avengers: Infinity War, returns in a key role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Zoe Saldaña, reprising the character for the fifth time, was as surprised as the viewers, assuming her role would be minimal, only to find herself at the heart of the film's narrative.

“I’m surprised that Gamora is as much in this instalment because what had happened in Avengers: Infinity War,” Zoe Saldaña tells Marvel.com.

This new Gamora is a version from the past, brought to the present timeline in Avengers: Endgame thanks to a nifty "time heist". Now, she's not only assisting the Guardians in their quest to save Rocket but also helps Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) come to terms with their past relationship.

But Quill is dealing with the harsh reality that this isn't the Gamora he knew and loved. This Gamora has never been a part of the Guardians team and doesn't share the same memories and feelings, putting Quill in a tough spot. Yet, he tries his best to connect with her, dealing with this version of Gamora who is more independent, wild, and different.

Origin of Gamora

Gamora is the last of her species, the Zen-Whoberis, who were exterminated by the Badoon (a reptilian alien species). As a child, she was found by Thanos after he annihilated her home planet. Thanos took her in, raised her, and trained her to be an assassin. He also enhanced her body with cybernetic parts, making her a formidable warrior.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014):

In the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, Gamora initially works for Ronan the Accuser, a Kree zealot, who is working with Thanos. Her task is to retrieve the Orb, which actually contains one of the Infinity Stones. However, Gamora plans to betray Ronan and Thanos, aiming to sell the Orb to a third party and keep them from getting their hands on the powerful Infinity Stone. Her plan goes awry, leading her to cross paths with Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Rocket, Groot, and Drax, who become her allies. They form the Guardians of the Galaxy, and together, they stop Ronan from using the power of the Orb to destroy the planet Xandar.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017):

In the sequel, Gamora's relationship with her adoptive sister Nebula is explored. It's revealed that their childhood was filled with rivalry and animosity, as Thanos would pit them against each other in combat, often leading to Nebula being injured and cybernetically enhanced. Over the course of the movie, Gamora and Nebula manage to reach an understanding and part ways on better terms. The Guardians also discover that Peter Quill's father is Ego, a celestial being with sinister intentions. Gamora plays a crucial role in stopping Ego's plan to remake the universe in his image.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018):

In "Avengers: Infinity War," Gamora is captured by Thanos, who needs her knowledge to retrieve the Soul Stone. In one of the movie's most tragic moments, Thanos sacrifices Gamora, whom he genuinely loves, to obtain the Soul Stone.

Avengers: Endgame (2019):

In "Avengers: Endgame," the Avengers time travel to different periods in history to retrieve the Infinity Stones and undo Thanos' snap that wiped out half of all life in the universe. During the mission, the Avengers encounter the 2014 versions of Thanos, Gamora, and Nebula. The 2014 Gamora learns of her future self's fate and chooses to betray Thanos. After the battle with Thanos, Gamora disappears, and her whereabouts are unknown.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023):

This third instalment sees Gamora enter the story after her sister Nebula, who is now part of the Ravagers, reaches out for her help to save Rocket's life. The sisters' relationship has evolved significantly since their backstory was revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. As Gunn explains, Nebula isn't really the bad guy, and the sisters have swapped roles from the first Guardians film.

At the end of the day, this might not be the Gamora audiences are familiar with, but she's still fundamentally Gamora. She comes to the Guardians’ aid when they need her most, adding an interesting twist to the third instalment of the franchise.

