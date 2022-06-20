Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Environment / A climate shield for India’s small farmers
environment

A climate shield for India’s small farmers

Water evaporation and shortage apart, such long days of intense heat change how crops grow, their ability to absorb nutrients. In some cases, they burn off the plant itself.
Farmers at a paddy field. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 06:43 AM IST
ByBharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi

These intensely hot days feel tortuous to city slickers, but they are worse for farmers. We experienced a terrifying heat wave in April and May across India. Scientists tell us typically, this was a once-in-a-100-years event, but now it is 30 times more probable due to climate change.

Water evaporation and shortage apart, such long days of intense heat change how crops grow, their ability to absorb nutrients. In some cases, they burn off the plant itself. All crops, from wheat to fruits and vegetables, are impacted. Given that about 80% of our farmers are small farmers, heatwaves will devastate their livelihoods. It will also deprive most of us of nutrition, if not food.

Climate finance, focused on renewable energy, must turn its focus to these small farmers. They produce most of our food. Engaging with them will help identify the most impactful strategies. For example, how to encourage more climate resilient crops, such as some millets? Farmers say they require an assured MSP to grow these. Why not give them this? Consumers too, must be influenced to ask for it.

RELATED STORIES

Like parts of the Deccan, why not millets in mid-day meals? Several opportunities exist, for 2023 is the international year of the millets. But millets are only a very small case in point. The challenge is much greater, and more complex. From crop diversification to new farming strategies, we need to shield our food from climate change on a war footing.

(The writer is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bharati Chaturvedi

Bharati Chaturvedi is an environmentalist and writer. She is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group....view detail

Topics
climate change farmers
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP