Arunachal has 26-year plan to mitigate and minimise climate change impact

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a 26-year roadmap to minimise and mitigate the impact of climate change. The plan titled Climate Change Management Mission-2047 sets goals for water conservation and management of habitat, agriculture, forest, energy, health, transport, waste and disasters in the next two decades.

“The goals envision to attain climate regulation, increased carbon sinks and reduced CO2 emissions, increased green cover, ecosystem restoration, germplasm conservation, improved livelihood and opportunities, improved health sector, water security, better exposure of climate change to local communities and eco-tourism and revenue generation,” an release from the chief minister’s office said.

Chief minister Pema Khandu said that since Arunachal Pradesh is part of the Himalayas and has one of the largest forest cover among all states, it has a big role in dealing with climate change and global warming.

“Human activities have increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, driving up temperatures. Extreme weather and melting glaciers are being witnessed, which are a threat to all forms of life on earth. We can’t sit idle on it,” the release quoted Khandu as saying.

As per records, Arunachal’s annual mean temperature has risen by 0.05 degree Celcius each year in the past 40 years, resulting in total increase of 0.59 degree Celcius.

“Further, during the period from 1980 to 2019, a significant decreasing trend in southwest monsoon rainfall and also in annual rainfall has been observed, along with an increase in dry spells and decrease in rainy days,” the release stated.

Khandu said the next cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday will exclusively discuss climate change and directed the forest and environment department to submit a detailed document of the mission.