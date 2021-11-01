As world leaders in Glasgow, a look at what COP26 aims to achieve

Climate activists, environmentalists, world leaders and policymakers from around 200 countries are meeting in Glasgow, Scotland to take part in United Nations' climate summit, the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), to broker a deal to save the planet from impending ecological disaster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Being held between October 31 and November 12, COP26 is seen as the biggest climate conference since Paris summit (COP21) in 2015, and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments.

The meeting will see negotiators from the participating countries try to deliberate on issues left hanging since the 2015 Paris climate accord was forged, and find ways to ratchet up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared with pre-industrial times.

Climate experts cautioned that the chances of meeting the goal, agreed in Paris six years ago, are slowly slipping away. The planet has already warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius and current projections are for it to hit 2.7 degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For a developing country like India, COP26 will be an opportunity to review the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap for stronger India-UK strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver India's national statement on climate action at the COP26 plenary. India will focus on its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target for the post-2020 period under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Some of India's goals include a reduction in emissions intensity of its GDP by 33% to 35% by 2030 from 2005 level, as well as achieving 40% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030.

However, India refused the calls to announce a net-zero carbon emissions target and urged the wealthier nations to transfer technology and finance required to help developing and least-developed countries to adapt to the effects of climate change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the climate summit, the International Solar Alliance is expected to launch Green Grids Initiative in partnership with the United Kingdom, with an aim to connect various corners of the world with a common grid.