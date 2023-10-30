COP28 prez seeks solidarity for climate amid escalating conflict in West Asia

The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) president Sultan Al Jaber on Monday urged all countries to show solidarity for the climate cause even as “too many things were dividing the world at the moment”.

Al Jaber underlined the need for uniting on climate and delivering a clear message of hope, solidarity, stability, and prosperity. The comments came against the backdrop of Israel’s expansion of ground offensive in Gaza amid the bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The escalating conflict in West Asia has cast a shadow on the COP28 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12. A consensus was expected to be built at COP28 on reducing emissions by at least 43% in the next seven years to achieve the Paris Goal of keeping warming under 1.5°C. The proximity of COP28’s venue to the conflict zone has led to uncertainty over consensus-building efforts.

Al Jaber called for the need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps limiting global warming to 1.5°C within reach. “Let this process prove that multilateralism still works. I believe we can fulfil our responsibility,” Al Jaber said in his opening remarks at the pre-COP meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Around 100 delegations and 70 ministers are attending the Abu Dhabi conference.

A UAE official said last week they were appalled by the escalating conflict in the region and that their leadership has been clear on the need for de-escalation even as Israel and its backers in the West have refused to back down. “We are working with our international partners to push for de-escalation of tensions...”

The official said they were fully focused on COP28 and on delivering on the existential threat of climate change. “COP and climate change conferences are great for countries to come together and show solidarity. It can be an important moment of unity. It can be a powerful moment of global solidarity.”

Al Jaber referred to fossil fuels, and the need to work together for solutions, common ground, and consensus between all parties. He called for the need to be pragmatic. “And we must leave no one behind.”

The wording on the phasing out or phasing down fossil fuels has been a contentious issue. Several parties have not agreed to even the phrasing on tripling renewable energy capacity.

The New Delhi Leaders Declaration of G20 countries in September committed “to achieve global net zero GHG emissions/carbon neutrality by or around mid-century”. It pledged to “pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally” through existing targets and policies. The declaration sought to demonstrate similar ambition with respect to other zero and low-emission technologies, including abatement and removal technologies in line with national circumstances by 2030.

The pledges were expected to help strengthen mitigation action at COP28. The declaration was silent on phasing down or phasing out fossil fuels. It was unclear how the continuation of fossil fuels and increase in renewable energy capacity would reconcile to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

Al Jaber said over 20 oil and gas companies have answered COP28’s call to end methane emissions by 2030. He added he saw a positive momentum as more were joining. “...we are engaging with all high-emitting sectors like heavy transportation, aluminium, steel, and cement to lay out credible decarbonization plans.”

He reminded developed counties about delivering on the $100 billion pledge. “Old promises must be kept like the $100 billion pledge. I am grateful for the work of Germany and Canada on this, and their reassurances that things are now on track. But...I still cannot say with certainty that has been delivered.”

At COP15 in 2009, developed countries pledged $100 billion in climate financing for developing nations from 2020.

