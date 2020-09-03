e-paper
King Cobra sighted at altitude of over 2,100 m in Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar

King Cobra sighted at altitude of over 2,100 m in Uttarakhand’s Mukteshwar

Spotting King Cobras at high altitudes is unusual as snakes are cold-blooded creatures.

Sep 03, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Nainital
A King Cobra was spotted at Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. Mukteshwar is at 2,171 metres altitude.
A King Cobra was spotted at Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. Mukteshwar is at 2,171 metres altitude.
         

A king cobra was sighted at in the Mukteshwar village of Nainital district on Wednesday with a forest official saying that it was probably the first such sighting of the reptile specie at such an altitude.

“It is probably the highest place (around 2,170 meter altitude) in the world where king cobra has been seen,” Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) told ANI.

“Few king cobras have been found at high altitude places recently. This is unusual as they are cold-blooded, he added.

Chaturvedi said that research is being done on the matter.

