Lessons for Mumbai and Delhi's crusade for clean air

“To make a substantial difference, stringent emission standards should be established for all types of vehicles entering these zones. Furthermore, it is imperative to create a robust monitoring system to regularly assess the emissions status of all vehicles. Strict enforcement and the imposition of penalties for violations are equally critical components in ensuring the success of such policies,” said Sivalingam.

However, the successful introduction of such policies requires a phased approach, starting with pilot programmes in cities grappling with severe air quality challenges, such as Delhi.

London’s LEZ and ULEZ policies create cleaner air zones that restrict entry or require daily fees for vehicles that do not meet specific emissions standards. The decision to create and expand these zones was influenced by air quality data, which emphasised the need for stricter measures to enhance air quality. LEZ and ULEZ policies have significantly improved air quality in urban areas by setting and enforcing emissions standards. This results in increased 'on-the-road' cleaner vehicles and reduced traffic volume. Recent reports highlighted the health benefits and reduced environmental impact due to these policies.

In India Maharashtra and Odisha, governments have offered a similar map. But, the reporting is in reverse order, said Smith. “The state pollution control boards rate and pin factories on a map made available on a website to the citizens. Both compliant and heavily polluting industries (causing the early death of the vulnerable both young and old) are identified for anyone to see. During the pandemic, the MPCB Star Rating program went offline. It should be back soon. The people and the courts can easily see who is ignoring the emissions control guidelines and laws,” he added.

“China later embraced citizens’ groups. These groups were no longer seen as activists. They were seen as additional capacity for the regulators. The citizens would see smoke coming from a factory chimney and they would pin the location and record details and photographs on a map. It worked. Some factories were being mismanaged and the regulators could verify that fact with mobile air quality vans what the citizens had detected with a ₹10,000 rupee monitor or with their own eyes and photographs,” said Smith.

“Currently, India has implemented continuous monitoring in its industrial sector and has established deadlines for the implementation of control technologies in power plants. However, concerns persist regarding the effectiveness of this monitoring approach. Furthermore, it is disconcerting that India's progress toward meeting the 2017 deadline for implementing Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology in coal plants remains a work in progress,” Sivalingam said.

India can draw valuable insights from China's successful approach. First, it should move beyond a single air quality standard and embrace interim targets with specific timelines, fostering a methodical approach that ensures accountability. These interim goals should be regionally tailored, addressing airsheds rather than state or district levels. This requires the development of comprehensive airshed-level action plans (for example at the scale of MMR) that encompass all major sectors and pollutants, recognizing that pollution knows no boundaries.

One notable gap in Mumbai's guidelines is the limited attention to public awareness and engagement. In contrast, other cities have demonstrated the impact of public campaigns on air quality issues such as public health alerts, fostering greater community involvement and support for pollution-mitigating policies. Mumbai stands to gain from similar initiatives that educate citizens about pollution sources and encourage their active participation in achieving cleaner air.

Roychowdury said that the BMC could have broadened the scope of the air pollution control plan to include “waste management to stop waste burning, parking restraints to reduce parking demand and vehicle usage, and targeted pedestrianisation with street improvement to promote low emission zones.”

“The current guidelines lack a scientific basis, particularly in addressing vehicular pollution, which is a major concern for a city plagued by traffic congestion,” said Chakraborty.

The BMC’s Clean Air Initiative released during the 2023-24 budget in February included clean and sustainable transportation measures, as well as plans to place air purifiers and smog towers in heavily congested areas such as Dahisar and Mulund tolls, Mankhurd, Kala Nagar, and Haji Ali Junction. However, the guidelines overlook the necessity for better public transportation, stringent fuel quality standards, and incentives for adopting cleaner technologies in industries.

“Existing Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) in industries are not being monitored, and the data isn't publicly available for scrutiny. The issue of garbage burning, particularly in massive dumping grounds, needs a more robust action plan than what's currently outlined. The absence of long-term plans and measurable objectives in these guidelines reflects a reactive rather than a proactive approach to tackling air pollution,” he said.

The guidelines fall short in addressing other pollution sources. For instance, while the BMC addresses critical issues like garbage burning and industrial emissions, there is no comprehensive strategy for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chakraborty pointed out.

On October 25, the BMC developed these guidelines over two successive meetings when the city witnessed a week-long bout of poor air quality with a layer of haze/smog covering the city. The BMC's plans for transparency and public engagement included a dedicated mobile app and integrating pollution control into building permissions — a blend of technological and regulatory strategies.

“The BMC can also play a strong supportive role to accelerate fleet electrification programmes for zero emissions transition. These are needed not only to control dust – which seems to be the sole focus of the current plan – but also the combustion sources to reduce toxic emissions. Furthermore, any clean air action plan requires more broad-based coverage to include vehicles and industrial pollution control for clean fuel and technology transition and overall mobility management,” she added.

“These are short-term dust control measures for building and infrastructure construction that need to be enforced immediately with zero tolerance. But a plan targeted at the construction sector also requires more systemic measures including recycling plants for construction and demolition waste and a mandate for the construction industry to use recycled material in new construction,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment.

The civic body’s recognition of construction sites as major pollution contributors with measures like site enclosure (to restrict dust) potentially can help in the short term.

Long-term strategies like installing CCTV and sensor-based air pollution monitors at construction sites and strict enforcement of vehicle standards, including valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates intend to instil a culture of compliance and monitoring. Once again, their effectiveness will rely on rigorous enforcement.

“The BMC's focus on short-term construction-related measures, while necessary, raises questions about their scientific underpinning and long-term impact. How they arrived at specifications like the barrier height of tin sheets is unclear, and there's a notable absence of a mechanism to measure the effectiveness of these guidelines. Without a clear evaluation strategy, we're left uncertain about the immediate and future benefits of these actions,” said Abhishek Chakraborty, assistant professor, centre for environmental science and engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The BMC’s guidelines primarily target construction-related activities, a significant source of dust and particulate matter in urban areas. Immediate measures, like mandatory tin or metal sheet installation around construction sites, covering buildings during construction, and water fogging, aim for aswift reduction of visible dust and containment of particulate matter spread. However, these are temporary solutions that don't address the root causes of air pollution, experts agree.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal's recent comments on the need for an annual air pollution mitigation strategy, mark a turning point in Mumbai's battle against air pollution, recognising it as a persistent issue linked to climate change. In response to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's call for a public movement against pollution, Chahal stressed the need for community involvement, and measures like road cleaning and marshals at waste disposal sites to address local pollution sources. His resolute stance on enforcing compliance reflects a no-tolerance policy against violations, emphasising an equitable approach to law enforcement.

Both New York City and London have established low-cost monitoring networks collecting community-level data near buildings, commercial facilities, roads, and neighbourhoods. These monitors, affordable and widespread, identify seasonal or temporary hotspots, providing continuous data for regulators to validate. Public health officials and city managers leverage this information to implement targeted, local solutions, enhancing the health and well-being of residents.

NYC witnessed its most significant reduction in air pollution through EPA and state control over industries, followed closely by the nationwide retrofitting of diesel particulate filters onto older, more polluting diesel trucks. “Concurrently, the city proactively replaced its vehicle fleet with cleaner alternatives. As part of a pilot program in collaboration with an MIT lab, some of these newer fleet vehicles now collect hyperlocal air quality data, detecting hotspots and improvements across the city,” Smith added.

“Before the huge Canadian wildfire smoke descended on many northeast states earlier this year, only half of the communities in the state of New York had fine particulate monitors. Today, all 62 counties in New York have PM2.5 monitors in place to alert the residents,” said Jeffery K Smith, Senior Advisor for Global Clean Air at the Ella Roberta Foundation.

By 2015, over 5,300 buildings transitioned from heating oil to cleaner fuels, resulting in significant reductions in sulphur dioxide and fine particulate matter emissions, particularly during wintertime when sulphur dioxide decreased by 95%. The city has also implemented phased restrictions for char broilers, fireplaces, food trucks, and refrigeration vehicles to further combat air pollution.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) played a role in brokering agreements that included air pollution reduction plans submitted by "upwind" states, such as New Jersey, to protect "downwind" areas like New York City. Notably, in 2007, then mayor Mike Bloomberg passed regulations to phase out residual heating oil in large buildings.

In the backdrop of hazardous events from 1953 to the mid-1960s, New York created air quality regulations and initiated monitoring efforts. Collaborating with New Jersey and local officials, New York focused on reducing emissions from marine shipping in the region.

In New York, once synonymous with smog, transformative changes ensued through strict controls on industrial emissions, the promotion of electric vehicles, and the creation of green spaces.

London also implemented Low Emission Zones (LEZ) and an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which restrict entry for vehicles that do not meet specific emissions standards. The decision to create and expand these zones was influenced by air quality data, which emphasised the need for stricter measures to enhance air quality.

London citizens check real-time air quality in their local areas, which helps them make informed decisions about outdoor activities and travel plans. The availability of air quality data has motivated policymakers to take more proactive steps in addressing air pollution. “When air quality deteriorates or exceeds legal limits, it can lead to public concern and demands for stronger regulations and initiatives to combat pollution,” said Sivalingam.

London has an extensive monitoring network that includes both traffic sites and urban background sites under the Breathe London programme. These locations are regularly monitored for major air pollutants. “The data is made available to the public through various means such as mobile apps, widgets, and browser extensions. This openness in sharing air quality information has significantly raised awareness about the air pollution issue in London,” said Nandikesh Sivalingam, director, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, an independent research organisation based out of Finland.

London has also gone a long way in managing its air pollution problem. The city’s impactful measures involve the Congestion Charge, imposing fees on vehicles in Central London, thus significantly reducing traffic and pollution.

“Beijing's most impactful measure was the phased elimination of old and highly polluting vehicles. For instance, strict regulations prohibited the operation of specific vehicle classes; by 2016, all diesel vehicles adhering to China 3 standards (similar to Euro 3) were banned from the roads, illustrating the importance of targeted measures to effectively reduce air pollution,” Shi said.

Shi said the transport sector needed effective monitoring. Addressing air pollution in India involves considering the complexities of emission standards, where direct comparisons may not be straightforward, he explained. In 2020, India implemented BS VI standards, akin to Euro 6, for new vehicles. Similarly, Beijing adopted China 6 standards (similar to Euro 6) in the same year. However, the impact of these standards on total emissions from traffic is limited, as a significant number of highly polluting vehicles remain on the roads.

“In Beijing, industry has been the main source of air pollution. So, a systematic approach was taken. Transition to cleaner fuel (away from coal) became a priority. This is key. Beijing has upgraded its industrial boilers, strengthened industrial emission standards, particularly power plants and polluting industrial sectors, and phased out outdated industrial capacities, thereby promoting clean fuels in the residential sector,” said Zongbo Shi, professor of atmospheric biogeochemistry, University of Birmingham.

Take Beijing, formerly notorious for smog, which achieved substantial progress through investments in electric public transportation, stringent vehicle emission standards, and relocating polluting industries away from the city centre.

In the face of Mumbai's escalating air pollution crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unfurled a 27-point action plan last month, a blend of urgent and strategic measures to clear the haze enveloping the city. A closer look at these guidelines, segregating them into immediate and extended actions, while scrutinising their potential effectiveness against persistent smog reveals several loopholes. Furthermore, it juxtaposes Mumbai's approach with other metropolises that have turned the tide on air pollution, seeking lessons in their clearer skies. Mumbai's story is similar to that of many bustling global cities, so a look at other financial capitals of major countries could give us an idea of how workable policies can be implemented.

From Beijing: interim targets, specific timelines

Badri Chatterjee is head, Communications (Climate & Energy) at Asar Social Impact Advisors, a research and communications organisation that works on social and environmental issues