Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours

Under the influence of a western disturbance, many parts of the western Himalayan region will receive light rain and snow in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s weather forecast on Sunday.

The WD, as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir, is likely to cause isolated rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lighting is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4, the weather department said.

No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours and a fall in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days due to the effect of WDs is expected, it said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree C on Sunday, 3 degrees above normal.