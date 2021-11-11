Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Environment / Sharks, seahorses found in 'biologically dead' Thames river
environment

Sharks, seahorses found in 'biologically dead' Thames river

Thames plays an important part for the communities living around it as the rive provides them drinking water, food and even offers protection from coastal flooding.
A late-day view of the Thames River as seen from Hammersmith, a district of west London. (AP File Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

London's famous river Thames is now home to seahorses, eels, seals and sharks. This was revealed during a recent 'health check' of the river. This is a good news as Thames was declared 'biologically dead' 64 years ago - in 1957.

In a survey conducted by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) brought "positive news" and showed that the 346-kilometre-long river has three kinds of sharks: the tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog, apart from 115 species of fish and wildlife.

"Today, the riveris a thriving ecosystem home to myriad wildlife as diverse as London itself," the ZSL said in its State of the Thames report. The research takes a comprehensive look at Thames from the 1950s to the present day.

ZSL launched the Greater Thames Shark Project in 2020 to collect data on the endangered shark species that live in the outer estuary.

Tope sharks can grow to more than six feet long and live for over 50 years. The species is classified as critically endangered around the world, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

RELATED STORIES

Spurdog is called the "venomous shark". The spine in front of its two dorsal fins secrete a venom that can cause pain and swelling in humans. It is found in deep water.

Thames plays an important part for the communities living around it as the rive provides them drinking water, food and even offers protection from coastal flooding.

The ZSL though expressed happiness over the life forms found in the river, it also said that Thames faces challenges from climate change and pollution.

The charity, devoted to worldwide conservation of animals, said in its report that Thames' temperature is rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius on an average every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london environment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Barack Obama to speak at COP26 in Glasgow as fossil fuel lobby dominates

New study finds climate on track to devastate world's 65 most vulnerable nations

Brace for bitter cold and high pollution this winter

IMF applauds India’s net zero 2070 pledge
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP