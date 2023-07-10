Should you be worried about solar storms? Debunking the viral myth of an ‘internet apocalypse’

Internet has been abuzz with claims about an impending ‘internet apocalypse’ caused by solar storms. However, a closer examination of the facts and expert opinions reveals that these claims are unfounded and misleading.

Clarifying the Study and NASA's Position:

Debunking reports of an impending 'internet apocalypse' caused by solar storms(Nasa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concerns surrounding a potential internet catastrophe originated from a 2021 study titled "Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse." Although the study was presented at a data communication conference, it has not undergone peer review and is not yet published in a scientific journal. NASA, which has been mistakenly associated with the study, has not issued any warnings about an impending "internet apocalypse."

In fact the author, Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi confessed to The Washington Post that she regretted using the phrase and that her paper ‘just got too much attention.’

Expert Insights and Debunked Falsehoods:

Solar physicist Vishal Upendran from the Lockheed Martin Solar and Astrophysics Laboratory in California advises caution when interpreting the study's findings, in his interaction with Space.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While major solar storms can impact electric grids and communication systems, there is currently no evidence to support claims that a solar storm will cause a global internet outage. Upendran emphasizes the need for further research to make accurate predictions about the strength and impact of solar storms. ‘More studies are needed to make any strong statements regarding the strength of solar storms,’ he states.

Regarding claims of a deadly solar storm in July 2025, official predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimate an increase in solar activity during that time. However, there are no official estimates of the damages solar storms might cause at that specific time. It is crucial to rely on verified scientific information rather than viral rumors.

The Role of the Parker Solar Probe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Misinformation has also circulated linking NASA's Parker Solar Probe mission to saving the internet as part of conspiracy theories like "The Great Reset." This claim has been debunked, as the Parker Solar Probe's primary objective is to study the sun and its weather from a close distance, not to address internet-related issues.

While it is important to be aware of potential risks associated with solar storms, the notion of an impending "internet apocalypse" is unsupported by credible sources and scientific evidence. False claims and misleading information circulating on social media platforms have only fueled unnecessary panic. By relying on accurate information from reputable sources like NASA and expert opinions, we can separate fact from fiction and alleviate concerns about a global internet shutdown caused by solar storms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON