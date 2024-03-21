UN launches 'Weather Kids' campaign to encourage climate action

New Delhi, The World Meteorological Organization has joined with the UN Development Programme for a new campaign which showcases children from around the world presenting a fictional yet scientifically grounded weather forecast to mobilise climate action. HT Image

The 'Weather Kids' campaign's launch comes ahead of the World Meteorological Day on March 23. It will be aired on news channels in more than 80 countries around the world.

The young television meteorologists featured in the campaign warn viewers about the catastrophic effects of the rising temperatures on both people and the global economy, including a projected impact on 94 per cent of the world’s children, threats to food security, and a rise in taxpayers' bills globally.

The segment ends with a powerful plea from the children: "It's not just a weather report to us. It is our future."

The campaign encourages adults to sign a pledge to act through voting, making sustainable financial decisions, and educating themselves on climate solutions and climate action in their own country.

"The climate crisis is THE defining challenge that humanity faces and is closely intertwined with the inequality crisis. The year 2023 was by far the hottest on record, as were the last nine years," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

"Extreme weather events are increasing and have huge socio-economic impacts - heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires, and intense tropical cyclones. Meteorological and hydrological services and scientists worldwide are sounding the Red Alert and are scaling up efforts to deal with the challenge," she said.

The World Meteorological Day on March 23 spotlights the vital role of WMO's National Meteorological and Hydrological Services in saving lives and livelihoods.

"The Weather Kids add a powerful voice to alert us to a future that will certainly materialize if we do not take meaningful climate action today," said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

"Continued inertia on climate change will lead to an increasingly uninhabitable planet for the 'kids of today' and future generations. We can only course-correct if we move at speed and scale now. That includes decarbonizing our economies and advancing access to affordable, clean energy for all; protecting and restoring our natural world; and empowering communities to have their say in their countries’ climate pledges."

The campaign is supported by global celebrities and UNDP Goodwill Ambassadors, including Oscar-winning Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh, American actor Connie Britton, and Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

