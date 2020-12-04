e-paper
Athiya Shetty in Rs 1.2 lakh saree is the most beautiful bridesmaid

Athiya Shetty in Rs 1.2 lakh saree is the most beautiful bridesmaid

Athiya Shetty recently attended a friend’s wedding wearing a stunning pearl white saree teamed with an eccentric blouse. It is the perfect bridesmaid ensemble.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:51 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The foiled crinkled fabric saree that Athiya Shetty wore left us speechless.
The foiled crinkled fabric saree that Athiya Shetty wore left us speechless. (Instagram/shnoy09)
         

The wedding season is here and if you are looking for that perfect bridesmaid outfit, Athiya Shetty is giving major fashion inspiration. The actor recently took things up a notch when she attended a friend’s wedding in a stunning concept saree from the shelves of high-end designer, Tarun Tahiliani.

The foiled crinkled fabric saree that the Mubarakan actor wore left us speechless. Athiya’s pearl white draped concept saree featured a sheer pallu with a golden border which was pined at her waist to give it an elegant twist.

The highlight of the ensemble was the eccentric heavily embroidered blouse that was teamed with the beautiful saree. The blouse featured zardozi work with mother of pearl embroidery. It was made of stretch tulle fabric and was adorned with cap sleeves which had feathers embellished at the ends for that extra pizzazz.

 
 

Athiya let the stunning six yards be the highlight of the night and opted for subtle accessories. She went for jadau drop earrings which were teamed with a ring and a few gold bangles.

The 28-year-old also kept her makeup minimal for the look. Her dewy natural glam consisted of on-point eyeliner and mascara clad eyelashes paired with a pink blush and matching lipstick. Athiya tied her hair in a neat middle-parted low bun.

 

We are in awe of this look and if you also adore it, let us tell you that the Indian-wear is worth Rs 1,19,900.

Hindustantimes

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 release Hero. The film also starred Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film that released in 2019 also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the protagonist.

