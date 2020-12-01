e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya scarred by Motichoor Chaknachoor controversy: 'She doesn't have that kind of faith'

Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya scarred by Motichoor Chaknachoor controversy: ‘She doesn’t have that kind of faith’

Actor Athiya Shetty is scarred by the controversy that surrounded her film Motichoor Chaknachoor, her father Suniel Shetty has said.

Athiya Shetty poses with dad Suniel Shetty.
Actor Suniel Shetty has said that his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, was left scarred by a controversy that clouded the release of her film Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Suniel said that the experience shook Athiya’s confidence, and now she thinks more carefully before signing projects.

Director Debamitra Biswal disowned the film, which she alleged was taken away from her in post-production, because of ‘silly ego fights’. The producers had also accused Suniel of interfering with the process, which the actor later denied.

In an interview to The Times of India, Suniel said, “I am her sounding board, I am her bounce board and boxing bag also, she punches me the most. She is very clear about what she does not want to do.”

He added, “At times that gets difficult and there are so many films that come her way and now Motichoor Chaknachoor has scarred her so much, tremendous appreciation as an actor but scarred her from the point of view. With no fault of hers, she was dragged into something that she was not even responsible for. She is so scared now that anything which comes from me she wants to think about it 25 times. She doesn’t have that kind of faith. She says they are your friends and this happens.”

Also read: Suniel Shetty denies interfering with daughter Athiya’s Motichoor Chaknachoor: ‘Both producer and I know who is lying’

Reacting to accusations of having interfered with the film, Suniel had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I can very strongly say that I never interfere in Athiya’s films and that was all a lie. The producers (Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia) said what they wanted to but I never gave any explanation (at that time) because it was somebody else’s film. I had no involvement in it (at all).”

