Suniel Shetty denies interfering with daughter Athiya’s Motichoor Chaknachoor: ‘Both producer and I know who is lying’

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 07:26 IST

It was in April last year when producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) accused actor Suniel Shetty of “interfering” in daughter Athiya Shetty’s film, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But, instead of defending himself, he decided to stay mum on the issue.

However now, breaking his silence on the controversy, Suniel tells us, “I can very strongly say that I never interfere in Athiya’s films and that was all a lie. The producers (Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia) said what they wanted to but I never gave any explanation (at that time) because it was somebody else’s film. I had no involvement in it (at all).”

The actor was reportedly slapped with a legal notice stating that he has no authority or capacity to get involved in the project and he won’t try to get involved in the post-production process and marketing campaign either. And if done so, it shall be considered as trespassing and breach of confidentiality at its own risk, cost and consequences. Though the film saw a smooth release in November, and garnered mixed response at the box office, Suniel says he never spoke to producers after that incident. “Between the producer and me, we both know who is lying and who isn’t. My conscience is 100% clear that I was definitely not wrong at all. Motichoor Chaknachoor gave Athiya an opportunity to perform and she was appreciated as an actor. What more would a father want?” he responds.

The 58-year-old with over 120 films to his credit set the record straight once, clarifying that he has worked with several producers and directors and he knows where to draw the line.

