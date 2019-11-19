Motichoor Chaknachoor director disowns film, says no one will watch the magic we created because of ‘silly ego fights’

bollywood

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has disowned her film, which she alleges was taken away from her in post-production, because of ‘silly ego fights’. In a note posted on social media, the filmmaker thanked her cast and crew for their hard work, but expressed regret that no one will be able to experience the original vision for the film. “I’m sorry I could not save the film,” she wrote.

Debamitra has been involved in a legal tussle with production company Woodpecker Movies Private Limited, over non-payment of dues. She had previously moved the Bombay High Court and asked for a stay on the release of the trailer for the film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty.

Read her full message here:

Now that the film is finally releasing , i would like to tell everyone that this has been the most toughest journey in my life ever. But unfortunately not the best one at the end. We all from the actors to the technicians to everyone involved in the film made this film with immense love and hardwork. But i guess not all journey are made successful.

Everyone who has worked in a film knows very well how important an edit is for a film. Sticking shots together does not make a film. I wish important decision makers of the film could have understood this. But i will always be grateful to the beautiful souls who helped me complete this film but sadly no one can watch the magic that we created.

Thank you Chandan Arora for showing me how a great film is made on the edit table. Thank you for editing it beyond beautiful. Sadly the world is not seeing our work.

Thank you Megh for writing the hilarious dialogues and the amazing screenplay with me but sadly the world is not going to see our version of fun.

Thank you Nawaz ji, Athiya, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Sanjeeva Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand, Karuna Pandey, Vivek Mishra ji, Usha Nagar ji, Rachna Pakai, n little Devansh,for putting the bestest in this film. Sadly no one will get to watch that best.

I will only cherish the sounds of people who laughed n enjoyed at the personal screening of my version even without any background music or proper dubbing.Sadly that version is not coming out. Only due to some silly ego fights which has no meaning at all.

Thank you my entire team. Thank you Tariq Bhai, Suhas Gujrati, Sanjay Bansal, Zeeshan, imran...thank you not only for helping me out in the film but thank you for standing by me through out .

Sorry i could not save the film. We know what great potential it had. But i guess sometimes things get ruined even after lot of honesty put in.

I still wish i could show the world what i had made.

Thank you Sohaib for taking all this pain since last three years and still standing by me like a rock. Your support is beyond measure. I might have fallen short on luck with this film but definitely beyond grateful to god to bless me you as my husband. Sorry i could not make you proud this time.

Lastly very important notice to all near and dear ones:

It’s OK if you still want to watch the film but go at your own risk. I will not be responsible for your bheja fry. An experience definitely as sweet as Motichoor, but an outcome is total Chaknachoor.

Motichoor Chaknachoor has received negative reviews from critics. The film has made approximately Rs 18 crore in four days of release. Speaking about the potential of smaller films, Nawazuddin in a recent interview said, “Today small films are not flop, as they have alternate platforms like digital. The disaster happens when a big budget film fails, the hero of that film falls down. We don’t. While our films, after releasing in theatres when it goes on OTT it recovers the money easily.”

