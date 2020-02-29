Beauty highlights from Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

fashion-and-trends

The ‘no makeup makeup’ look has been the season’s key trend, including at the recently-concluded Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. Think a radiant, glowing skin with a statement winged eyeliner and a bold pout. Staying true to her feminist narrative, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior reinterpreted the British Teddy Girls, while Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent reignited the vision of haute bourgeoisie by sending models in bold red pouts, pussy bow collars and latex leggings. Gucci’s eccentric models sported a grungy, punk look with swiped on mascara underneath the waterlines, then melted with water to get a tear-stained effect. We got makeup mavens Clint Fernandes, Vipul Bhagat and Jason Arland to suggest ways to pull off these looks with ease.

Statement lips

For this Fendi look, prep the face with moisturiser and primer, followed by a foundation and concealer wherever needed. Use a nude eyeshadow first and then a darker brown from the crease line outwards to form a shadowed wing. Finish with a lot of mascara. Use a lip balm first so that the lip stain spreads. Pat the lip balm before applying the stainer. For hair, use hair extensions to add volume and braid them.

Bold Pout

Prep the face with moisturiser and primer, followed by a foundation and concealer wherever needed. Contour the face but don’t apply any blush. Apply translucent powder followed by setting spray. A bit of eye shadow is needed to define the crease line. Use mascara to give your eyes definition. Moisturise the lips, line it with a red lip liner or a nude lip liner. Fill it with a red lipstick — a liquid matte — to ace this Saint Laurent look.

Feminist strokes

Start with a hydrating moisturiser which is gel and water based. Use foundation and concealer subtly. Avoid using a powder. Fill the brows really well with shadow to get a softer effect. Apply a pronounced eye liner on both eye lashes and the eye lids.

All in all, this Dior look gives a dewy effect with graphic eyes, making a statement.

Glam Gothic

It’s another version of the Kabuki makeup. Make the base completely white.

Use pink and purple eye shadows and smudge it with a soft hand. Smoke it up with the same colours.

To recreate the Dries Van Noten red pout, keep the upper lip sharp, almost like an M. Start from the centre and create the V first. Make sure it doesn’t look curvy.

Grungy punk

Underneath the kajal, put a matte bronze base.

On the upper eye lid, use a soft eyeshadow very lightly and on the lower lid, add kajal, smoke it up and create three lines.

To rock this Gucci look, take a brush, dip it in black and smudge it. Don’t make it too harsh, and follow with a lot of mascara.

The mouth has a clear gloss and one could see the texture of the lips.

Fresh Glow Glam

To recreate this Alberta Ferretti look, use concealer on the upper lip, bridge of the nose and chin.

Use bronze for sculpting the face and also in the eye socket.

Apply a metallic bronze eyeshadow on the lower lash line, followed by mascara.

Use a light brown pencil to fill the brows. Finish off with a peach pink lipstick and a lip balm.

