Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal’s teal kurta-gharara set is fashion inspiration this festive and wedding season

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:49 IST

Gearing up to marry fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal has kept fans hooked with her pre-wedding look especially the one in teal coloured ethnic wear. Amping up the hotness quotient, the bride-to-be raised the bar of sartorial elegance this festive and wedding season.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a teal coloured gharara set which has become fashion inspiration for our ethnic wardrobe. The actor opted for this ensemble from Indian designer Arpita Mehta’s new collection, Blurred Lines, on Dussehra and we cannot take our eyes off her.

The teal blurred polka print gharara and cut-sleeves kurta was teamed with a striped dupatta which Kajal wounded around her neck. A cowrie detailing in gold highlighted the hand-embroidered kurta and dupatta.

The fabric was made of crepe and raw silk. Originally, the ensemble cost Rs 78,000 on designer Arpita Mehta’s website.

Kajal accessorised the look with a pair of gold statement chandelier earrings, a gold bangle in one hand, some finger rings and completed the attire with a pair of gold-coloured footwear. Leaving her luscious brown tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Kajal wore subtle matte make-up with nude lips, lightly-kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

Kajal will tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a small and private ceremony at Mumbai, surrounded by their immediate families. The diva caught fans by surprise as she broke the news on social media three weeks back.

Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman who owns an interior design e-commerce platform called Discern Living. He is also a sports enthusiast.

