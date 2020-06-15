e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Radhika Madan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mozez Singh: Airport looks in the times of Covid-19

Radhika Madan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mozez Singh: Airport looks in the times of Covid-19

Airport fashion: Known for his amorphous style, filmmaker Mozez Singh’s recent airport look grabbed eyeballs as he amped the hazmat suit with an ornate belt, a bright yellow mask and oversized sunglasses. Rakul wore a PPE suit and Radhika was spotted in protective gear.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:25 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Mozez Singh captioned the image, ‘#AHazmatSuitIsBasicallyAOnesie’.
Mozez Singh captioned the image, ‘#AHazmatSuitIsBasicallyAOnesie’. (Instagram)
         

Redefining normality amid Covid-19 scare, airport fashion has now become synonymous with safety, where masks, gloves and PPE kits are essentials for making the new powerful style statement.

Known for his amorphous style, filmmaker Mozez Singh’s recent airport look grabbed eyeballs as he amped the hazmat suit with an ornate belt, a bright yellow mask and oversized sunglasses. “Hazmat suit has no waist and feels like a gunny sack, so I wore belt to give it a shape. I found walking in it really uncomfortable. So, I cut off the feet and allowed the outfit to breathe,” he shares.

 

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wore a PPE suit with a mask and bright yellow gloves, and actor Radhika Madan was spotted in Covid-19 protective gear, including gloves, mask and face shield.

Hindustantimes

“This is not the situation to be showing off over-the-top clothes. Other than PPE suits, we will see a lot of comfortable, easy and modest minimalist dressing,” shares designer Nachiket Barve.

Stylist Isha Bhansali feels that airport fashion will evolve too. “We have to find ways to make it look cool. We can coordinate colour wise, or accessory wise,” she says.

Stylist Vikram Seth says, “Wearing plastic PPE can be suffocating in Indian climate. We can replace it with some nice, soothing, breathable fabric like cotton.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
Live| South Korea may face another Covid-19 wave: Report
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In