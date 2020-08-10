e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Fenty Skin: Rihanna shares her skincare routine, how she maintains the glow and more

Fenty Skin: Rihanna shares her skincare routine, how she maintains the glow and more

Rihanna has released a new line of skincare products, Fenty Skin, and in a promotional video for the line, she posted her entire night-time skincare routine.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rihanna drops her night-time skincare routine.
Rihanna is an icon, on or off-screen. She has this way of leaving you absolutely tongue-tied, whether it is through her music, her fashion sense, wit, or her self-proclaimed ‘bad girl’ image. It is safe to say that we are yet to come across a field where she has not dominated.

Rihanna’s own luxury fashion brand, Fenty, has been growing with leaps and bounds now for years. To take her brand to the next level, she has released a new line of skincare products, Fenty Skin. In a promotional video for Fenty Skin, Rihanna posted her night-time skincare routine with a leading fashion magazine. 

 

The section is titled ‘Go to Bed with Me’ and it features her talking about her entire night-time makeup removal and skincare routine through which she has been able to maintain her flawless skin and it is safe to say, we are all trying to glow like that.

