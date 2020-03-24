e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / French fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga to produce coronavirus masks

French fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga to produce coronavirus masks

Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will shift their attentions from high fashion to producing surgical face masks to aid the coronavirus pandemic.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
French fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga to produce coronavirus masks.
French fashion houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga to produce coronavirus masks.(Unsplash)
         

French design houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will shift their attentions from high fashion to producing surgical face masks to aid the global coronavirus assault, their parent company Kering said.

“The French workshops of Kering’s houses Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are preparing to manufacture masks while complying with the strictest health protection measures for their staff members,” Kering said in a statement posted on its website.

Production will get underway “as soon as the manufacturing process and materials have been approved by the relevant authorities,” it said.

Kering also said it would purchase three million masks from China and import them for the French health services.

Another Kering company, Gucci, has committed to donating 1.1 million masks and 55,000 protective medical gowns to aid Italy’s fight against the coronavirus, the statement said.

Kering recently said it expected to lose several hundred million euros in the first quarter of 2020 because of the global pandemic, with hundreds of millions of people worldwide in home confinement.

Its French rival LVMH has for its part launched into the production of sanitising hand gel for hospitals at three perfume and cosmetics factories in France.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends