e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / From wax jackets to medical gowns: Like during both World Wars, fashion brand Barbour joins coronavirus battle

From wax jackets to medical gowns: Like during both World Wars, fashion brand Barbour joins coronavirus battle

British fashion brand Barbour has turned over its production line to making protective gowns for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, reviving memories of its patriotic efforts in both world wars.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
British fashion brand Barbour has turned over its production line to making protective gowns for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, reviving memories of its patriotic efforts in both world wars.
British fashion brand Barbour has turned over its production line to making protective gowns for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, reviving memories of its patriotic efforts in both world wars.(Unsplash)
         

British fashion brand Barbour has turned over its production line to making protective gowns for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, reviving memories of its patriotic efforts in both world wars.

Many of Britain’s healthcare workers have complained there is not enough protective equipment, including gowns, masks and hoods.

The 126-year old Barbour, famous for its wax jackets and country fashion, is targeting the manufacture of 23,000 gowns over three weeks, chairman Margaret Barbour told BBC radio on Wednesday. It hopes to have made at least 7,000 by the end of the week.

“It’s extremely worthwhile to know that we’re playing our part,” she said.

Barbour, 80, said the project stemmed from her close relationship with the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, northeast England, which was the first hospital in Britain to treat novel coronavirus patients in January.

She offered to help by recalling machinists at Barbour’s South Shields factory who in line with the national lockdown were not working, reorganising the plant’s layout to comply with the government’s social distancing regulations.

“They are so enthusiastic to help, I think we all are in this desperate time,” she said, noting that Barbour is no stranger to adaptation.

During both world wars the factory was turned over to make military garments to assist the war effort.

“We even made trench sleeping bags in World War One, which really upsets me a bit,” said Barbour.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends