e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Gauahar Khan’s ruby velvet lehenga, Zaid Darbar’s classic black sherwani is the fashion note we want to close 2020 on

Gauahar Khan’s ruby velvet lehenga, Zaid Darbar’s classic black sherwani is the fashion note we want to close 2020 on

Dressed in Manish Malhotra’s collections, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar closed their wedding celebrations in epitomous style and we cannot stop gushing over their graceful reception look which is the perfect fashion note to wrap up 2020 high on Indian luxury design

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:25 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gauahar-Zaid’s graceful reception look is the fashion note to close 2020 on
Gauahar-Zaid’s graceful reception look is the fashion note to close 2020 on(Instagram/manishmalhotraworld/gauaharkhan)
         

Even if you have been living under a rock, chances are high that the sartorially elegant pictures of Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar might have reached you and left you smitten. Dressed in Manish Malhotra’s collections, Gauahar and Zaid closed their wedding celebrations recently in epitomous style and we cannot stop gushing over their graceful reception look which is the perfect fashion note to wrap up 2020, high on Indian luxury design.

As the Internet continues to flood with romantic clips and pictures from the “GaZa” wedding, it would be safe to say that Gauahar and Zaid’s twinning looks during the ceremonies especially their regal style at their reception, set the mercury soaring in peak December. For their lavish wedding reception, the Chokra Jawaan star opted for a gold sequin and ruby velvet lehenga featuring antique zardosi motifs.

Zaid complimented the diva in a classic black sherwani with antique gold and zari threadwork. The lehenga set and sherwani, both were designed by the eponymous label, Manish Malhotra.

If Gauahar’s embellished half-sleeves blouse was not dramatic enough, she sealed the deal with a golden net tail that overflowed her ruby velvet veil. Accessorising her look with Manish Malhotra Jewellery, curated by Raniwala Jewellers, Gauahar made a head-turning statement as she donned handcrafted uncut diamonds, tourmalines and pearls bridal set paired with pearl embellished zaibapatti.

“Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours. #GaZa forever .My dream couldn’t be complete without @manishmalhotra05 being the grand finale of my love story ! Thank you Manish for your beautiful heart ! (sic)” Gauahar expressed in the caption.

 

She completed the attire with a pair of juttis also by Manish Malhotra and we are not getting over this royal Indian princess look anytime soon. Gauahar and Zaid had kept fans speculating all throughout the Covid-19 lockdown this year as glimpses of their love story brewed on social media. The duo denied their linkup rumours for the longest time and confirmed their relationship only a few weeks before the wedding day.

Here’s wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of togetherness!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In