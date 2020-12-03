Hina Khan sets beach fashion goals in a Rs 2k black dress at the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal

fashion-and-trends

If you are also craving for a holiday, head over to Hina Khan’s Instagram handle for a virtual getaway. The television-turned-Bollywood actor is currently vacationing in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents and keeps giving glimpse of her exotic outing. Apart from the picturesque views, one thing that has caught the eyes of her fans is her holiday style and, might we add, it is goals.

One of the most loved outfits of Hina was a black beach dress which the actor absolutely rocked. The dress featured a plunging neckline and sported white lace straps that added a boho vibe to the outfit. The bodycon dress had a cross neck overlapping detail in the front that gave it a little extra oomph.

The easy-to-slip-on dress is a must-have for seaside vacations. Hina styled the look with a pair of black slippers that carried the words “Boss Babe” printed in gold and we love it. The actor also added a pair of quirky white cat-eye framed sunnies. However, the best accessory in the entire outfit was Hina’s large straw hat that had a special inscription which read, “HK on Vacay.”

Hina looked beautiful as she left her hair to fall easily down her back. She completed the look with a dewy makeup which featured a blush pink lipstick teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes. We are a fan of this look.

If you adore this dress and would like to add it to your collection, we have news for you. The sultry ensemble is credited to the fashion brand Angel Croshet - Swimwear and originally costs Rs 1,800 on their website.

Hina Khan has been sharing some swoon-worthy images of her unwinding time at the white sand beaches and the exotic meals that she is enjoying.

Check out some of Hina’s other images:

Lately, Maldives has become a celebrity favourite vacation spot. Newly married couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu went there for their honeymoon recently while actor Katrina Kaif was also at the island nation for a shoot. Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff too spent some time at the beautiful place. That is not all, Tara Sutaria rang in her birthday with boyfriend Aadar Jain recently in the Maldives.

