India Couture Week 2019: Ostentatious couture

With a panoply of larger-than-life gowns with sweeping trails, designers Falguni Shane Peacock unravelled a breathtaking show at the ongoing India Couture Week. The collection titled Bonjour Amer, is Falguni’s memories from her recent visit to the pink city of Jaipur. She was intrigued by the ornate architecture of the palaces and the intricate work done on the domes and doors. And this imagery was stunningly extrapolated on the can-can lehenga skirts, sheer and beaded sari gowns with fine surface texturing and their signature feathers.

The OMG moment

The stellar gowns were figure-flattering, made for today’s well-travelled, globally-exposed brides, who prefer unapologetically exuberant and statement-making ensembles for her big day. The sheer veils that were teamed with saris and gowns hit all the right style notes.

Trend spotting

Looks like couture is moving in the direction of voluminous skirts and this outing had a plenty of those. The sequinned churidaar leggings were the other highlights. The designers’ core vocabulary of look-at-me embroidery and tactile plumage was the recurring motif in this offering. Faux fur accents on the blouses and lehenga skirts will appeal to their loyal fans.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:41 IST