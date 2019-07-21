India Couture Week 2019: Here’s what to expect

From making magnificent couture pieces with a strong resurgence of the past decades to innovating with fabrics and experimenting with new-age techniques - couturiers in India have made their distinctive presence felt time and again. As India Couture Week 2019 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times commences on Monday, we will be treated to a couture epiphany unfolding with a frisson of excitement.

The week-long event will see the best of the high fashion starting off with designer Amit Aggarwal’s off-site show at One Style Mile, which will be an amalgamation of abstract foliage patterns with architectural references. As the week will unfold, designer Suneet Varma will showcase his collection Amara - a sensual take on couture at DLF Emporio, designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi will present their debut show, which will be a magnification of their pret line. Designer Reynu Taandon will also present a collection dominated with gold laser cut lehengas and satin contemporary blouses.

Moving on, designer Rahul Mishra will present lehengas enriched with a dense play of florals, blended with architectural elements in a subdued form. On the other hand, designer Sulakshana Monga’s creations will be embroidered with Vedic chants whereas Gaurav Gupta’s line will be accented by zardozi and chikankari embroideries. Staying true to their ornate style, Falguni Shane Peacocok have also experimented with statement-making zardozi and appliqué work. Taking us back to the grandeur of the Renaissance, designers Shyamal and Bhumika’s collection will channel old world elegance laced with a touch of modernity.

Closing the fashion extravaganza is designer Tarun Tahiliani with an off-site show which will be held at the Bikaner House and the attendees will witness voluminous ensembles accentuated with resham embroidery.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:07 IST