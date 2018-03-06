Indian fashion designers, global style leaders meet French president Emmanuel Macron

Paris is synonymous with high fashion, and on Monday evening, it also got a presidential stamp of approval . Presidence of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, opened the doors of Palais de l’Élysée (official residence of the French president) to many fashion leaders. The guests included Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s artistic director, creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, iconic French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, young fashion wizard Simon Porte Jacquemus, Italian designer Giambattista Valli and Schiaparelli’s design director, Bertrand Guyon.

And, Indian fashion deigners too were in attendance, most notably, designers Rahul Mishra and Manish Arora (both showcased at Paris Fashion Week this season). “He was very kind and even asked me if I would like to join him during his trip to India. He referred to me as his ‘friend from India,’ I am just so honoured, on cloud nine!,” Mishra told us.

Designer Manish Arora, too, got the opportunity to meet president Macron, and thanked him on Instagram for “acknowledging Indian fashion.”