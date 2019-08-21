Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper

fashion-and-trends

Aug 21, 2019



The much-awaited Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 began yesterday with glamour, style, celebrating fashion, design, craft and everything around it. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra opened the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 yesterday with his resplendent and rich collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’. Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year. Wearing a deep green, heavily ornamental, velvet lehenga along with a corset, Kaif sported bold kohl eyes and nude make-up.

As the Day 1 begins with names like Rohit Gandhi- Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Saaksha & Kinni, Payal Singhal, Vineet Rahul, the upcoming days look equally promising.

Actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to walk for Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2019 edition, which kicks off today.

Shilpa said she loves Punit’s design sensibilities and is looking forward to turning his showstopper.

“His silhouettes and the fits are very comfortable and apt for festivities. I have adorned his creations in the past as well and am very excited to be his muse for Lakme Fashion Week,” the actor said in a statement.

Talking about his new collection, the designer said the garments are a perfect fit for the upcoming festive season.

“A sensibility of fluidity and ease sets the brand apart. Each and every ensemble has been designed to for dance and fun,” Punit added.

The clothing line draws inspiration from Rabari women known for their diligent embroidered textiles, creativity, aesthetic and identity.

“Rabari” collection will be dominated by the colour black and unique hues of dry henna and butter cup. It will also feature comfortable silhouettes in the designer’s signature prints in natural dyes including bandhej, stripes and chequered prints.

LFW runs through Sunday.



