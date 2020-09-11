Mandira Bedi flaunts her love for beads and killer abs in latest glamorous photoshoot

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:45 IST

We don’t know how she does it but television star Mandira Bedi seems to ace motherhood, fitness goals, sartorial elegance and career expectations all together while shattering several stereotypes. Hailed in the industry for striking a balance between personal and work life, Mandira made sure that this Friday was no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mandira effortlessly juggled Friday vibes, fitness and fashion like a pro and her latest photoshoot is proof. The glamorous pictures feature the diva raising the bar of ethnic fashion as she flaunted multi-layer beads necklace and killer abs.

Donning a bralette and a pair of matching tights that showed off her perfect waistline, Mandira looked charming as she struck candids for the camera. Her beautiful tresses were brushed down to cover her forehead which in turn highlighted the kohled-eye makeup in the monochromic pictures.

The handcrafted textile jewellery raised the style quotient a notch higher. Mandira captioned the pictures, “#BlessedAndGrateful for the beautiful people in my life and for the divine manner in which things happen. #Grace #kindness (sic).”

Mandira is often seen encouraging her 1.3 million followers on Instagram to believe in themselves and their capabilities instead of focusing on societal beliefs and norms. Her social media is rid with handwritten positive notes, fitness tips, workout videos and exotic travel pictures.

She carved her niche in the entertainment industry after playing the titular role in Shanti and with television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi along with starring in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ittefaq and Saaho. Apart from hosting reality shows including Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads, Mandira’s show Shaadi Fit streams on OTT platform MX Player in November last year.

Married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal, the diva has a 9-year-old son, Vir, who keeps making guest appearances in her emotional posts on parenting on mushy birthday messages. The mother son duo has kept fans hooked during the coronavirus lockdown as they indulged in projects of making candles and abstract art at home.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter