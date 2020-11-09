e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Maternity fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan creates a union of magic and femininity in a satin blue and white striped dress

Maternity fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan creates a union of magic and femininity in a satin blue and white striped dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan adds to her collection of flowy dresses during her maternity days and these latest pictures of brilliantly fashioned haute couture in a satin blue and white striped dress, from the shoot of her radio talk show ‘What Women Want’, are proof

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan creates a union of magic and femininity in a satin maxi dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan creates a union of magic and femininity in a satin maxi dress(Instagram/therealkareenakapoor)
         

Reminding us of the golden era of 60’s that reflected subtle colour combination, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for her radio talk show, What Women Want season 3, by putting her best fashion foot forward. The Laal Singh Chadha actor has laid a trend of glamorous flowy dresses as her maternity fashion and her latest pictures of brilliantly fashioned haute couture add to the collection.

As Kareena raised the curtains on the new season of her chat show, the Internet flooded with pictures from her first episode shoot and mommies-to-be cannot help but take fashion inspiration. The pictures feature Bebo in a satin blue and white striped dress which create a union of magic and femininity.

The full-sleeves collared maxi dress was cinched at the waist and Kareena completed it with a pair of transparent glass heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open, Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of tassel earrings and wore dewy makeup with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, dreamy eyeshadow and on-fleek eyebrows.

 

The pictures were shared by Kareena’s fan pages on Instagram and one of them was captioned, “Baby blues 💙 What Women Want Season 3 (sic).”

 

Looking fresh and dainty, Kareena flaunted her baby bump while sharing a picture on her own handle after taping of the first episode with journalist Barkha Dutt. She wrote in the caption, “With none other than @barkha.dutt... such an honour to have the tables turned... my most favourite episode... season 3... coming soon (sic).”

 

The elegant dress is credited to the fashion label L’Mane by the Dubai-based designer Lina Mane.

