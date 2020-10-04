Nora Fatehi looks regal as she adds a dash of colours to our Sunday in a floral Sabyasachi saree

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:14 IST

Finally bidding adieu to television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi made a ravishing appearance one last time in a floral Sabyasachi saree and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Nora had stepped into the shoes of actor Malaika Arora to co-judge the show while the latter was under quarantine ever since she tested positive for coronavirus.

While the on-screen farewell from the show was a teary one, the Street Dancer 3D star set netizens hearts aflutter with her regal ethnic look. Taking to her Instagram handle later, Nora shared a picture of her complete look which was enough to add all the missing colours to our Sunday.

The white floral organza saree that Nora wore, sported floral prints in pink, yellow, orange and green colours. An embellished gold patti ran on the borders while the six yards of elegance was paired with an off-white sleeveless blouse.

The Canadian dancer accessorized her look with an elegant pearl necklace and a pair of pearl earrings. With her side parted tresses left open, Nora completed the look by opting dewy makeup that included smokey eyes, on-fleek brows, rosy blushed cheeks amd a nude pink lip tint.

Reminding us of spring, Nora captioned the picture, “They say that people in your life are seasons, and everything that happens is for a reason (sic).”

Nora’s stint at the reality show made heads turn not just to marvel at her ace dancing streak but at the fashion show she put up. From flaunting the ethnic look earlier in a JJ Valaya saree or smoking up the screens in a shimmery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi or recently making her own “classy” statement in a metallic skirt-suit set, Nora has kept the fashion police on toes and swooning.

