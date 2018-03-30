October: These 10 pics show Banita Sandhu is well on her way to becoming a fashion darling

When news of her landing a Bollywood film first surfaced in 2017, Banita Sandhu was completely unknown. Chances are you’re now familiar with the 20-year-old college student from the UK, who makes her acting debut alongside Varun Dhawan in October. The Shoojit Sircar film releases on April 13, 2018.

Needless to say, with Banita set to appear in one of the biggest films of 2018, she has landed herself a coveted spot as the ‘girl to watch’ on the Bollywood scene. But with her undeniable x-factor and killer, impactful personal style she’s also topping our list as a cool, fiercely unique style star to watch. (You’ll understand after one look at this budding star’s style, but more on that in a bit.)

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

There are some girls who just exude cool — and Banita is one of them. She doesn’t have a go-to signature look (yet), and doesn’t shy away from anything when it comes to fashion. Her looks are rife with bold prints, bright colours (red is totally her colour), structured silhouettes, and more — and looking at her comfort-meets-daring Instagram style, she doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.



Banita somehow manages to keep it elegant by opting for classic tailoring, mixing in basic wardrobe essentials, and knowing when black jeans call for a heel instead of sneakers. She also boldly mixes traditional feminine silhouettes with menswear staples, from sporty jackets to summer-y strapless tops and body-hugging dresses.

Below are our 10 favourite looks to date.

1. The LBD (little black dress) gets an even sexier tilt when you add a little lace — just look to Banita’s curve-conscious lace dress.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:50am PST

2. Ready for brunch in a strapless red top and denim bottom. Keeping it young and simple.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:50am PST

3. Showing off a little skin in a noodle-strap knee-length nude dress. Looking purely elegant and poised.

4. Channelling a modern boho vibe with a white lace-up top and high-waist jeans. Even in a basic jeans- top combo, Banita always looks perfectly pulled-together.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Jan 10, 2018 at 8:04am PST

5. Layering like a pro with an oversize olive dress that is basically a jacket over her black sweatshirt, paired with statement black sunnies and a girly black sling bag.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:41am PST

6. Banita’s attention-getting red design proves that whether you’re attending a party, headed out to dinner, or going on date night, you can’t go wrong with something red. She looks cool and edgy, but perfectly feminine as well.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:37am PST

7. There’s nothing boring about this floral LBD with it’s bold print and pattern, unexpected Chinese collar and midi-length silhouette.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Mar 28, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

8. This is how you make a menswear-inspired look work. Banita mixing proportions with a pair of coffee-hued shorts, a matching jacket and contrasting calf-high blue boots.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Mar 12, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

9. Infusing a little colour into her look by opting to wear a star-print red and white jacket over her flared blue jeans.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:54am PST

10. Always taking her look to the next level, Banita opted for a camel coat in lieu of a bomber jacket for an effortless winter look. Adding the right amount of black with her skinny jeans, apple cap and ankle boots.

A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banita.sandhu) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more