October: These 10 pics show Banita Sandhu is well on her way to becoming a fashion darling
Actor Varun Dhawan’s October co-star, Banita Sandhu, 20, has spent her time in the limelight wearing everything from flirty black and nude dresses to denim and leather jackets — not to mention, showing that she can truly rock them all. Scroll through for our favourite looks.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 30, 2018 09:00 IST
When news of her landing a Bollywood film first surfaced in 2017, Banita Sandhu was completely unknown. Chances are you’re now familiar with the 20-year-old college student from the UK, who makes her acting debut alongside Varun Dhawan in October. The Shoojit Sircar film releases on April 13, 2018.
Needless to say, with Banita set to appear in one of the biggest films of 2018, she has landed herself a coveted spot as the ‘girl to watch’ on the Bollywood scene. But with her undeniable x-factor and killer, impactful personal style she’s also topping our list as a cool, fiercely unique style star to watch. (You’ll understand after one look at this budding star’s style, but more on that in a bit.)
There are some girls who just exude cool — and Banita is one of them. She doesn’t have a go-to signature look (yet), and doesn’t shy away from anything when it comes to fashion. Her looks are rife with bold prints, bright colours (red is totally her colour), structured silhouettes, and more — and looking at her comfort-meets-daring Instagram style, she doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Banita somehow manages to keep it elegant by opting for classic tailoring, mixing in basic wardrobe essentials, and knowing when black jeans call for a heel instead of sneakers. She also boldly mixes traditional feminine silhouettes with menswear staples, from sporty jackets to summer-y strapless tops and body-hugging dresses.
Below are our 10 favourite looks to date.
1. The LBD (little black dress) gets an even sexier tilt when you add a little lace — just look to Banita’s curve-conscious lace dress.
2. Ready for brunch in a strapless red top and denim bottom. Keeping it young and simple.
3. Showing off a little skin in a noodle-strap knee-length nude dress. Looking purely elegant and poised.
4. Channelling a modern boho vibe with a white lace-up top and high-waist jeans. Even in a basic jeans- top combo, Banita always looks perfectly pulled-together.
5. Layering like a pro with an oversize olive dress that is basically a jacket over her black sweatshirt, paired with statement black sunnies and a girly black sling bag.
6. Banita’s attention-getting red design proves that whether you’re attending a party, headed out to dinner, or going on date night, you can’t go wrong with something red. She looks cool and edgy, but perfectly feminine as well.
7. There’s nothing boring about this floral LBD with it’s bold print and pattern, unexpected Chinese collar and midi-length silhouette.
8. This is how you make a menswear-inspired look work. Banita mixing proportions with a pair of coffee-hued shorts, a matching jacket and contrasting calf-high blue boots.
9. Infusing a little colour into her look by opting to wear a star-print red and white jacket over her flared blue jeans.
10. Always taking her look to the next level, Banita opted for a camel coat in lieu of a bomber jacket for an effortless winter look. Adding the right amount of black with her skinny jeans, apple cap and ankle boots.
