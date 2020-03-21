e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana sport gender fluidity with aplomb

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana sport gender fluidity with aplomb

From bold and unusual pairings to bright colour suits, florals to draped silhouettes, the trend of genderless fashion is catching up.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 21, 2020 07:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana fashionably sport gender fluid fashion.
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana fashionably sport gender fluid fashion.(Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
         

“Genderless fashion” is rapidly going off the charts globally and in India as well. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana have made fashion statements in their recent red carpet events with attires that rewrite the rules of gender based fashion. From bold and unusual pairings to bright colour suits, florals to draped silhouettes, the trend is catching up. Many Indian fashion houses like Smoke Wear, NorBlack NorWhite and Huemn have also adopted the “gender fluid” clothing concept.

Apart from the runway, one can see glimpses of this trend on a regular day too. From men wearing apparels in pink, to women with short spiky hair, it is predominantly adapted by the youth.

According to Supriya, Head of Department, Vogue Institute of Fashion Technology, “Gender fluid clothing and dressing has become more of a norm for the Gen Z. There are no more wary side glances when one sees a girl in short spiky hair and androgynous clothing, nor are there misconceptions when a man wears jewellery or flared silhouettes in vibrant colours. Even in India, clothes are gradually moving from the stereotypical slots and are now worn comfortably according to the individuals’ desire despite being of either gender and we should celebrate that.”

Semi-formal wear with geometry and Indian drapes are for all genders. Depicting triangles as the union of masculine and feminine, semi-formal attires can have a new gender bending edge with geometric patterns.

Drapes are used by both genders among many cultures, including Greek and Rome. Drapes were worn differently depending on their functional requirement. When styled in a unique fashion, it can make a great fashion statement.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends