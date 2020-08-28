e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in pink, shares latest Instagram picture amid Ganesh Chaturthi

Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold in pink, shares latest Instagram picture amid Ganesh Chaturthi

We spotted Sara Ali Khan yesterday at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios dressed in a grey bandage dress, peep-toes and a high ponytail. She then shared pictures of her praying to Lord Ganesha on her Instagram handle.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a hot pink kurta and churidaar set with gold embellishments on the front of the kurta and sleeves in her latest Instagram picture.
Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a hot pink kurta and churidaar set with gold embellishments on the front of the kurta and sleeves in her latest Instagram picture.(@saraalikhan95/Instagram)
         

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself praying to Lord Ganesha as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are almost coming to an end. This season has seen a slump in several festivities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Bollywood celebrities are ensuring that our spirits remain high by sharing the festive spirit with their followers, albeit virtually.

We spotted Sara Ali Khan yesterday at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios wearing a grey bandage dress, peep-toes and a high ponytail. She then shared pictures of her praying to Ganpati Bappa on her Instagram handle.

Dressed in a hot pink kurta and churidaar set with gold embellishments on the front of the kurta and sleeves, Sara looked stunning. The bell sleeves and flowy pattern of the kurta give this festive wear a summery vibe.

The gold embellishments are similar to gota-patti work that’s seen widely in Rajasthani wear.

 

Sara accessorised with pink bangles, with ghungroos attached to them and a pair of statement earrings to complete her look. She kept her hair open with a middle parting and kept the makeup simple, sporting kohl-lined eyes and a toned down lip shade.

Take a look at the details here: 

Sara, who loves wearing traditional Indian wear, doesn’t shy away from fashion experimentation.
Sara, who loves wearing traditional Indian wear, doesn’t shy away from fashion experimentation. ( @saraalikhan95/Instagram )

Sitting on her knees with her hands in prayer, she captioned the picture: “Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻💐💗💞”

Sara, who loves wearing traditional Indian wear, doesn’t shy away from fashion experimentation. Here are a few of her looks in kurtas that she’s donned in recent times:

This simple white churidaar set and oxidised earrings

 

This kurta and palazzo set she wore during Love Aaj Kal promotions

 

This haldi yellow brocade kurta she wore while announcing her film, Atrangi Re, on Instagram

 

As a millennial icon, Sara keeps her fashion choices a mix of designer wear as well as the more accessible brands and sustainable fashion names. Which look of Sara’s do you love the most?

