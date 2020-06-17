UnlockFashion: Ladies amp up style quotient with masks stitched to match ethnic suits

fashion-and-trends

Did you ever think that you’d buy or get stitched a suit piece or kurti with a matching mask? Well, gone are the days when matching dupattas used to be the concern after purchase of a suit. The summer of 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic, has made women lap up the idea of matching masks with ethnic wear, to stay safe yet trendy while flaunting comfortable fashion apparels all day long.

“Since masks are going to be an unavoidable part of our lives for a good time to come, so why not make them fashionable?” opines Shuchi Singh, a Delhi-based author, adding, “It also generates revenue for many small businesses who are designing and producing these masks. I’ve ordered some pretty ones for myself in ikat and pochampally prints (to match with my attires).

“All these plain white and black ones have become old now. Ladies want everything in latest fashion. I’m not charging extra for them though. It’s free of cost, from my side, for their safety.” – Shilpi Gari, a boutique owner

Some boutique owners have started designing such matching masks out of concern for the safety of their regular customers. Shilpi Gari, who owns a boutique Trisha Fabrics in Delhi’s Rohini, is stitching masks in line with the design and matching colour of the suits that have come to her from her clients. Gari informs, “Masks will continue to be part of our lives due to corona. Ladies ko aur kya chahiye hota hai – matching colour, matching har cheez. All these plain white and black ones have become old now. Ladies want everything in latest fashion. People were demanding ki masks bhi bana do kurte ke saath match karke; so I started making these as well. I’m not charging extra for them though. It’s free of cost, from my side, for their safety. Now that courier services have resumed, more orders are coming in as well.”

Rashmi Dawar, a boutique owner in Gurugram adds, “It’s really hot right now, and cotton masks are not just comfortable but also look good. I have started designing them for my clients, and have been getting a lot of enquiries, too. I’m observing that people are going more for matching masks with suits and casual wear than with formal or semi-formal attires.”

Some boutiques have also started stitching matching gloves with attires.

The store owners at some of the popular suit markets especially in Delhi-NCR, are also cashing in on the rising popularity and necessity of matching masks with suits. Surbhi Maggon, owner of an apparel studio in Rajouri Garden, echoes this sentiment and adds that summer isn’t complete without cottons and “now matching the masks with an ethnic dress is the way to go forward” for many fashion savvy women.

Sapna Mangwani, an Agra-based boutique owner says that she’s delivering matching masks in Delhi-NCR, and adds, “We’ve got enquiries from Jaipur, and Bengaluru, too. During the lockdown itself we had thought that whenever we open we’d make masks available along with dresses and suits, in the same material. This will of course help us sustain as well. And in the coming days, we have thought of making matching cotton gloves, which are washable, so that women can wear them when they go out shopping for groceries, etc.”

