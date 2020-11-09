Of sunset, beach and headstand: Milind Soman’s latest fitness video is sure to leave you distracted this Monday

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:52 IST

The Internet is witness to Indian supermodel Milind Soman ageing like fine wine and if there were any lack of proofs, the Bollywood actor’s social media handles are enough to back our claims. Ever since his 55th birthday, the Made in India star has only shared pictures of himself in a pair of black shorts as he worked out or soaked in the sunshine and the mercury has refused to come down.

Always the one to encourage netizens towards a healthy lifestyle, Milind was yet again seen shedding Monday motivation with another bare torso workout which set the Internet sweating over his fitness video without hitting the grind. Seen exercising on a grassy slope by the beachside and in the backdrop of a setting caramel sun, Milind nailed an effortless headstand and we are in awe.

He captioned the video, “No seedha exists without ulta ! (sic)” and that is all the boost we need to put workout procrastinations aside.

The Yoga headstand is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

It is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practiced after gaining much balance.

Milind’s headstand was followed by a picture where he was seen flaunting the sweat on his chiseled torso and sharing his introspective “Monday mood”.

On another note, Milind recently stirred a controversy as he ran naked on a beach to mark his 55th birthday and shared the picture on his Instagram handle. The south Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the actor was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

