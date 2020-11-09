e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Of sunset, beach and headstand: Milind Soman’s latest fitness video is sure to leave you distracted this Monday

Of sunset, beach and headstand: Milind Soman’s latest fitness video is sure to leave you distracted this Monday

Milind Soman’s Monday motivation lies in another bare torso workout and the Internet is already sweating over this fitness video without hitting the grind | Watch

fitness Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:52 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman’s latest fitness video is sure to leave you distracted this Monday
Milind Soman’s latest fitness video is sure to leave you distracted this Monday(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

The Internet is witness to Indian supermodel Milind Soman ageing like fine wine and if there were any lack of proofs, the Bollywood actor’s social media handles are enough to back our claims. Ever since his 55th birthday, the Made in India star has only shared pictures of himself in a pair of black shorts as he worked out or soaked in the sunshine and the mercury has refused to come down.

Always the one to encourage netizens towards a healthy lifestyle, Milind was yet again seen shedding Monday motivation with another bare torso workout which set the Internet sweating over his fitness video without hitting the grind. Seen exercising on a grassy slope by the beachside and in the backdrop of a setting caramel sun, Milind nailed an effortless headstand and we are in awe.

He captioned the video, “No seedha exists without ulta ! (sic)” and that is all the boost we need to put workout procrastinations aside.

 

The Yoga headstand is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

It is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practiced after gaining much balance.

Milind’s headstand was followed by a picture where he was seen flaunting the sweat on his chiseled torso and sharing his introspective “Monday mood”.

 
View this post on Instagram

There are as many opinions as there are people in the world. Most opinions come from what we are trained or taught or conditioned to think by other people, from books we have read and in recent times, even from marketing and advertising. Some opinions come from a deeper understanding of the self, the world and of life. Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe, so that we can be happy. In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved. . . . #mondaymood #health #life #fun #happiness 📷 @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

On another note, Milind recently stirred a controversy as he ran naked on a beach to mark his 55th birthday and shared the picture on his Instagram handle. The south Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the actor was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
How and when will Trump leave office?
How and when will Trump leave office?
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Bihar vote-counting to begin at 8am, early trends likely by 10am
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Sidelined and miffed, Vijayashanti likely to quit Congress and head home to BJP
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to 14 days judicial custody in murder case
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In