Home / Fitness / Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a variation to Yoga’s Eka pada Kapotasana to amp up the fitness quotient | Watch

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a variation to Yoga’s Eka pada Kapotasana to amp up the fitness quotient | Watch

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to give your day a shot of energy with seated back-bending asana, gives a variation to Yoga’s one-legged pigeon pose or Eka pada Kapotasana

fitness Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:43 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a variation to Yoga’s Eka pada Kapotasana
Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a variation to Yoga’s Eka pada Kapotasana(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Always up for including different Yoga asanas into her rigorous morning exercise routine, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen giving a variation to one-legged pigeon pose or Eka pada Kapotasana this week. Showing fans and fitness enthusiasts how give their day a shot of energy with seated back-bending asana, Shilpa shared a video that took netizens through the step-by-step of the workout.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video that gave the Internet a glimpse of her robust Yoga session. Standing on a mat spread out in her garden, the diva was seen donning a pink halter top over a black spaghetti top and teamed it with a pair of blue Yoga pants.

Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail so that her tresses do not mess with the exercise session, Shilpa shared in the caption, “Beginning a new day and a new week on an energetic note may not always be the easiest thing to do. But, what we can do is stretch and flex our muscles well enough to prepare ourselves for the day ahead (sic).”

She added, “Today, doing the Eka pada Kapotasana... this variation not only stretches the thighs, hamstrings, groin, abdomen, chest, shoulders, & neck; but also helps open up the hips & adds more flexibility to the hip region. It also helps the mind and body relieve stress and anxiety... allowing you to think & function in a better manner (sic).”

 

Precautions:

This asana is not recommended for those suffering from hypertension, insomnia or migraine. Make sure to perform it under expert advice and consult a doctor before practicing this asana in case you have chronic back problems or injuries.

It is essential to keep your bowels and stomach absolutely empty before performing this asana by having meals at least four to six hours before the exercise. This will not only give the body enough time to digest the food but also expend the energy produced.

