‘Thank you little monsters’: Lady Gaga opens up about mental health in new song 911, calls it ‘poetry of pain’

Lady Gaga goes vulnerable about her experiences with mental health as she drops the film of her latest song 911, ‘a record that hides in nothing but the truth’

fitness Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:23 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Lady Gaga opens up about mental health in new song 911, calls it ‘poetry of pain’
Lady Gaga opens up about mental health in new song 911, calls it ‘poetry of pain’(Instagram/ladygaga)
         

Vocal about her mental health for quite some years now, American singer Lady Gaga finally dropped the film of her latest song 911 which highlights her battle with depression. The pop star’s video comes just in time when Covid-19 quarantine is already pushing focus on breaking the taboo around mental health.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” the 34-year-old star wrote on her Instagram handle as she dropped the new song. She added, “I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with “911” (sic).”

Since the song highlights her experiences with mental health, she wrote, “Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth. Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid (sic).” She concluded by vulnerably sharing, “Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain (sic).” 
View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga’s darker moments came after she completed the Joanne world tour and before her newest album Chromatica was even created. In an interview with Billboard, she revealed, “You don’t understand what it feels like, I want to dress how I want and be who I am without people noticing, why does everybody have to notice, I’m so sad, I don’t even know why anymore, why are you making me talk about it?” She recalled, “My existence in and of itself was a threat to me. I thought about really dark shit every single day.”

