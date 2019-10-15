Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 6th footballer to join 700 goals club

football

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a massive milestone in his footballing career when he went on to find the back of the net in Portugal’s 1-2 defeat in the Euro 2020 qualifying clash against Ukraine on Monday. The five-time Ballon d’or Winner came to take the kick from the spot after the European Champions were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute. The 34-year-old made no mistake and slotted in towards the right to find the back of the net.

With the perfect finish, Ronaldo took his overall goals tally to 700, becoming only the sixth player in history to do so. He has scored 700 goals in 973 matches, and as per a report in BBC, only Czech-Austrian Josef Bican (805 goals), Brazil legend Romario (772), Pele (767 goals), Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas (746) and Germany striker Gerd Muller (735 goals) are ahead of him.

In terms of international goals, Ronaldo, who slotted in his 95th goal for Portugal, is at the second place with only Iran’s Ali Daei ahead of him with 109 goals in his career. Argentina’s Lionel Messi is the only active player who can go past the 700 goals mark. He currently has 672 goals to his credit.

Despite Ronaldo’s massive achievement, Portugal suffered a defeat in the qualifying match, with R Yaremchuk and A Yarmolenko scoring goals for their side to take them through to Euro 2020 finals. Ukraine is now placed at the top of Group B in the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament with 19 points from seven matches while Portugal is on the second place with 11 points.

(With agency inputs)

