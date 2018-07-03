FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar earns Twitter’s wrath for rolling antics vs Mexico

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer part of the FIFA World Cup 2018, but Neymar has been flying high so far in the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was at it again on Monday, scoring one goal and setting up the other as the Brazil national football team booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a 2-0 win vs. Mexico.

However, an old criticism of Neymar has come back to haunt him during his time in the World Cup thus far: play-acting.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: ‘I’m here to win’ - Neymar shrugs off ‘acting’ criticism after win over Mexico

For years, Neymar has been accused of either diving or playing up a foul if a defender so much as touches him, and the game vs. Mexico once again provided his critics with plenty of ammunition.

As always, there were many who saw the funny side of his antics and even a few who defended him. Check out some of the best reactions to Neymar’s rolling antics below.

I hope Brazil go home ASAP just because of neymar.

Pathetic excuse for a man and a footballer.

He's supposed to be a role model for People, especially younger kids, and how's he gonna do that if he's teaching them to roll around and cry on the floor after being touched..#BRAMEX — Elliott⚪️💙💛🤙 (@LUFC_Elliott) July 2, 2018

Breaking news. An air ambulance will be on by stand outside the stadium just for Neymar in the next match between Brazil and Belgium. #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/N8UZ8GJioH — Arlindo Gama (@ArlindoGama) July 2, 2018

For those saying Neymar was acting. Not that time. #WorldCup Brazil x Mexico #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/QS0hboBEcA — ℭᵃʳᵒᴸ 🦄 (@K_rol1n4) July 2, 2018

To all the idiots making memes & making fun of Neymar , He was already injured & Mexican player did this , it’s easy to judge but only he knew how he felt , after that he slowed down a bit because of pain . Y’all ignore the fact Brazil won bc of him & start trolling LMAO #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/LHRTbQOFc9 — Neymar 🇧🇷 || Nadal 🌱 || Maria 🌱 (@its_me_lokey) July 2, 2018

Brazil will take on Belgium in a mouth-watering quarter-final encounter on Friday.