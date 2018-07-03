 FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar earns Twitter’s wrath for rolling antics vs Mexico | football | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
HT Logo

FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar earns Twitter’s wrath for rolling antics vs Mexico

Neymar inspired Brazil to a 2-0 win vs Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 encounter but many were left unimpressed at perceived play-acting from the star forward.

football Updated: Jul 03, 2018 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena, Samara, Russia on July 2, 2018.
Neymar lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena, Samara, Russia on July 2, 2018. (REUTERS)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are no longer part of the FIFA World Cup 2018, but Neymar has been flying high so far in the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was at it again on Monday, scoring one goal and setting up the other as the Brazil national football team booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a 2-0 win vs. Mexico.

However, an old criticism of Neymar has come back to haunt him during his time in the World Cup thus far: play-acting.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: ‘I’m here to win’ - Neymar shrugs off ‘acting’ criticism after win over Mexico

For years, Neymar has been accused of either diving or playing up a foul if a defender so much as touches him, and the game vs. Mexico once again provided his critics with plenty of ammunition.

As always, there were many who saw the funny side of his antics and even a few who defended him. Check out some of the best reactions to Neymar’s rolling antics below.

Brazil will take on Belgium in a mouth-watering quarter-final encounter on Friday.

