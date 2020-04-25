‘I have a contract with Milan,’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to return to Italy once football restarts

football

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:58 IST

He might be training with Hammarby amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made it clear that he still has a contract with AC Milan. But he did say that he might look at the prospect once he finishes his deal with the Italian club.

“I have a contract with Milan at the moment and we have to see how things finish there, if they finish,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Dplay Sweden on Friday.

“There are no official decisions yet. I’ve said all the time I want to play football for as long as possible and then you never know what happens in the future.”

Ibrahimovic said that at present as a professional his focus was to honour his contract rather than think about what lies in store for the future.

“I have to go back to Italy as it’s in my contract, as a professional you have to keep what you’ve signed,” he said.

“There are a lot of things going on and I don’t know. I mean who knew the coronavirus would come into the picture and turn the world upside down in two weeks?

“We’ll see what happens. At the moment it’s nothing I think of because I have a contract with Milan. I want to play as long as I can. Will I play in (Swedish championship) Allsvenskan? I don’t know. I’ve always said I won’t play there but I’ve said other things as well that have changed so we’ll see what happens.”

Ibrahimovic has been training with Swedish club Hammerby with the Serie A suspended due to coronavirus. Ibrahimovic, who plays for Italian club AC Milan, has been at his home in Sweden as football in Italy is suspended till April 13.

“I understand Zlatan was down and training today. But there is no major drama in this, he simply wants to keep going and asked if he could train with us. It is so much fun that he wants to train with us,” Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull had told Swedish news outlet Expressen.

The development led to Italian media pointing out that Ibrahimovic might not renew his six-month contract at the end of the season.