India women’s football coach Maymol Rocky calls up 30 players for preparatory camp

football

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:02 IST

The Indian women’s football team coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday named 30 members for a preparatory camp ahead of the South Asian Games (SAG) starting in Kathmandu on December 1. The squad will head for a 10-day camp starting in Kolkata from Wednesday with Maymol at the helm. Making their return to the national team fold are the likes of Dalima Chhibber and Sandhiya Ranganathan, who were part of the team that won the SAFF Women’s Championship earlier this year -- the last time this side played in Nepal.

“It is good to have them (Dalima and Sandhiya) back. Certainly, with the other new players coming in as well, the senior players will be on their toes and there will be a heathy competition within the squad,” Maymol said. Talking about the camp, Maymol stated that there is “increased confidence” in the team after the result against Vietnam and these 10 days will offer her a great opportunity to assess the fresh faces.

“There are a number of new players in the camp and in these 10 days, I am looking forward to seeing them play and compete with the others for a place in the final squad,” she said. The Indian women’s team will head to the SAG as defending champions, having won the gold medal in the 2016 edition, where Nepal were vanquished 4-0 in the final.

Striker Bala Devi, who is currently in Scotland for a week-long trial with Rangers WFC, will report to the camp by the end of the week.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, E. Panthoi Chanu, Esther H.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Ranjana Chanu, W. Linthoingambi Devi, Ritu Rani, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Anline Fernandes Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Manisha, Ratanbala Devi, Grace Lalrampari, Roja Devi, Sumithra Kamraj, Karthika Angamuthu, Soni Behera

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya R, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Daya Devi, Renu, Sharda Kumari, Karishma Shirvoikar