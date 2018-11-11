Indian women’s football team rout Bangladesh 7-1 in AFC Olympic qualifier

After a stalemate with Nepal, Indian women’s football team stunned Bangladesh with a 7-1 victory in their ongoing battle of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Olympic 2020 qualifier match on Sunday.

During the initial exchanges, India got an early opportunity as Ratanbala Devi found space to shoot from the edge of the box. However, her effort was wide off the post.

In the 16th minute, Kamala Devi stepped up to take the lead for her side as she calmly spot-kicked the ball into the corner which went beyond the Bangladesh keeper’s reach. Following Kamala’s brilliant lead, Bala Devi doubled the scoreboard as she poked a cross from the right by Grace Dangmei. Bala didn’t stop here, in the 23rd minute, she hit another sizzling shot from 30 yards.

India designed two more chances as Sangita’s shot from inside the box hit the side netting. Meanwhile, the opponent created their first serious chance of the game but the cross from the right wing got deflected over the bar by their forward player and ended the first half with India in a three-goal lead over Bangladesh.

READ: Atletico need VAR and late winner from injured Godin to beat Bilbao

After the first half, in the 53rd minute, Kamala gleefully turned in a cross from the right side and doubled her individual contribution as the opponent failed to clear the ball in time, while the unstoppable Bala completed her hat-trick in the 62nd minute. Sanju rushed unopposed on to the goal to slip the ball to Bala, who slid it into the empty net.

Sanju in the 72nd minute, with a delightful chip over the Bangladesh keeper’s head, added her name to the scoresheet and gained the sixth goal for India.

The heavens opened up as Bala got her fourth individual goal as she successfully converted a delightful cross from the left flank.

In the 81st minute, Bangladesh finally got an opportunity to score their opening and the last goal of the match through Krishna Rani as she tapped in from a narrow angle. With this, India recorded a fine win against Bangladesh and moved up to four points.

India are slated to face the hosts Myanmar in their Group C match on November 13.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 17:45 IST