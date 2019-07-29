Injured Alexandre Lacazette hopes to make Arsenal’s Premier League opener

football

Alexandre Lacazette hopes to be fit for Arsenal’s Premier League opener at Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury. Lacazette was forced to limp out of Arsenal’s 2-1 Emirates Cup pre-season friendly defeat against Lyon on Sunday and left the stadium with a protective boot on his foot. The French striker is being checked by Arsenal’s medical team, but he does not think it is a serious problem.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was also relaxed about the 28-year-old’s chances of recovering in time for the trip to Newcastle on August 11. Asked whether he might be out for one or two weeks, Lacazette told reporters: “No, before (that). Soon.”

It remains to be seen whether Lacazette travels to France for Arsenal’s friendly against Angers on Wednesday. Arsenal wrap up their pre-season preparations with a clash against Barcelona on Sunday.

“It’s in his ankle,” Emery said after the defeat to Lyon. “He will probably be assessed over the next few days - but it’s not serious.

“We are thinking it’s not important, he decided with the doctor and with me that it is better to take no more risk.

“He tried to continue playing but I think it was better in the pre-season to take patience.”

